Jena Sims flaunts $238 Fae Dress as she enjoys a 'taste test' during her vacation in Italy

Jena Sims is soaking up the Italian summer in style. The 36-year-old model and wife of LIV golfer Brooks Koepka recently shared a vineyard outing from Castelfalfi, Toscana, Italy, on her Instagram Stories.Sims looked vibrant in a strapless floral mini dress called the Fae Dress in Voyage by Amanda Uprichard, priced at $238. The colorful piece features a detachable waist belt with a circular buckle, a smocked side panel, a hidden back zipper, and a non-slip neckline.Made of 100% polyester with a jacquard texture, the dress measures around 61 cm from neckline to hem and is available in multiple sizes. In one photo, Sims is seen playfully holding up a bunch of grapes as she poses in the vineyard, with the link for her dress and the caption&quot;available in all sizes.&quot;Another story shows her alongside friend and fitness instructor Olivia Figueroa, as the two appear to eat grapes. The story had a 2-word caption, 'taste test.'A still from Jena Sims' Instagram Story: On the left, she poses in her $238 dress; on the right, she joins Olivia Figueroa for a grape &quot;taste test&quot; in the vineyard. (via @jenasims)Her Italian getaway comes right after her appearance at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, where she supported Koepka. The LIV golfer missed the cut at the major and is now preparing for the next LIV Golf event in the United Kingdom, scheduled from July 25 to 27.Jena Sims’ fashion game in Italy is top-notchJena Sims also shared another stylish look from her Italian getaway on July 24, 2025, this time in a polka dot bikini set by Frankies Bikinis. She shared the photos on Instagram, posing in front of green shrubs, a bright blue sky, and a Tuscan castle in the background.She wore the bestselling Paradise Halter Bikini Top ($85), which featured a white base with black polka dots and black straps with white dots. She paired it with the Sandy Micro Ruffle Bikini Bottom ($100), designed with a black base, white polka dots, and a frilly trim in the reverse colorway.Jena Sims captioned her post,“Under the Tuscan sun ☀️🍧&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer trainer, Olivia Figueroa, commented,“Gelato time is important.”The Florida-based model completed her look with Camila sunglasses ($118) by DIFF Eyewear, which have an exaggerated cat-eye frame in opaline grey.Jena Sims has had a big few years in modeling. After winning the 2023 SI Swim Search open casting call, she was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year following her shoot in Mexico. She returned in 2025 for her second SI Swimsuit feature, where she was photographed in Bermuda by Ben Watts in mermaidcore-inspired looks.