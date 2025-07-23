  • home icon
  Jena Sims flaunts her $100 worth bikini set 'under the Tuscan sun'

Jena Sims flaunts her $100 worth bikini set ‘under the Tuscan sun’

By Anusha M
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:55 GMT
Jena Sims at the 2021 PGA Championship - Round Three

Jena Sims keeps turning heads with her photos from her European summer vacation. Sims, her husband Brooks Koepka, and their son Crew started their holiday in Portugal, then traveled to Spain. After the Open Championship in Northern Ireland, the Koepka family went to Italy for the final part of their summer trip.

Sims is currently enjoying her time in a hamlet called Castelfalfi in Tuscany, Italy. She shared a few pictures of herself wearing a $100 polka-dotted bikini set by Frankies Bikinis, a swimsuit brand started by the mother-daughter duo, Mimi and Francesca Aiello. The pictures show Jena Sims soaking up the sun with a cup of ice cream while she sports DIFF Eyewear's sunglasses.

"Under the Tuscan sun ☀️🍧," Sims captioned the post.
While in Tuscany, Jena Sims also headed to experience an authentic Italian wine-tasting tour at a local winery with her friend and fitness instructor, Olivia Figueroa. Sims shared a video where the duo tasted different wines and humorously wrote in the video:

"Aligning our chakras'
"Consider us one with the earth 🍇," she captioned the post.
Earlier in her vacation, Sims also expressed her appreciation for Portuguese wine when she visited wine cellars in the country.

Jena Sims joins 'younger WAGs' for a fun video

Jena Sims spent part of her summer vacation in Northern Ireland, cheering on Brooks Koepka at the 153rd Open Championship from the gallery. After Koepka's LIV Golf event in Andalucia, Spain, the family traveled to Northern Ireland for the final Major. The LIV golfer missed the cut at the Open after shooting a 7-over par score in the first two rounds. Except for the U.S. Open (T12), Koepka has missed the cuts in the other three Majors this season year.

Meanwhile, Jena Sims spent time with the Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of the Tour golfers. She even joined Tony Finau's wife, Alayna Finau, Juju Chan, Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, as well as Akshay Bhatia's fiancée, Presleigh, to make a TikTok video. Sims shared the video on her social media account, which was captioned:

"When the younger hot golf WAGS want to do TikTok"

Sims, who felt relatively old among the group, asked some funny questions to the fellow WAGs. Here's how the conversation went:

Sims - "Am I too old to be here?"
"Is it looked weird that I am here?," Sims asked again when the girls questioned her.
The trio answered - "No, not at all."
Sims - "Am I hotter than these little b*****s?"
Alayna Finau affirmatively said - "Yes"

Jena Sims thoroughly enjoyed her time in Northern Ireland, as shown in the pictures and videos she shared on her Instagram page. In one of the videos, Koepka was even seen teaching Crew how to golf.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
