Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims gives her verdict on Portuguese wine amid family vacation

It has been days since Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims have been on vacation in Portugal. Today, the LIV Golfer's wife shared an honest admission about Portuguese wines through an image on her Instagram story.

A week ago, Koepka was playing in the Dallas event of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Unexpectedly, he suffered some setbacks on the course and decided to withdraw from competition. Soon after that, the Koepka family opted for a long vacation.

As per her recent story, Jena Sims visited a wine shop titled 'Garcias Wines & Spirits boutique.' She shared a picture from inside the store, showing a huge collection. Take a look at what Jena Sims shared about Portuguese wines:

"Portuguese wine is SO GOOD"

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

An hour before this story, Sims shared an exciting update about her outfit for the day. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model donned a wide striped/checkered pair of two-piece tracksuit. Jena Sims also shared a link to the oversized lounge set from Panadila.

Sims paired it with a set of white and pink Nike Air Jordan low tops and white framed shades. The text read:

"The Amazon dupe is exact and has SO many more colors"

Screenshot from what Sims shared on Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

This was not the first time Sims had shared her outfit on social media. The model, who got her big break last year after getting featured on the SI Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary Edition, often shares outfit ideas for her fans. This year, before the Masters, Sims took on a 30 days 30 outfits challenge on Instagram.

Apart from posting her outfit and travel updates, Jena's Instagram updates also featured her son Crew.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares heartwarming post about their son Crew

As they are spending time in Portugal, Jena Sims shared an adorable video of Crew on Instagram. In the clip, Crew could be seen roaming around, searching for 'best chicken tenders'.

According to Jena Sims, her son will have more passport stamps when he finally grows up. She wrote:

"Crew's gonna have more passport stamps than me aeroplane ✈️🍗 "

Brooks Koepka's son has been spotted caddying for his father during the historical par-3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club. His short white and green caddie outfit with Koepka written on the back also gained some warm reactions from fans all around.

