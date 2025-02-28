Jena Sims shares adorable images from Brooks Koepka's "morning shift"

Jena Sims shared some heartwarming images from her husband Brooks Koepka’s morning routine on Friday. The Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer uploaded pictures of her husband and son on her Instagram story.

Sims happens to be an active Instagram user and has around 314k followers. She keeps them updated with photoshoots, updates, and moments from her personal life. On February 28, 2025, she posted two stories featuring her son. In the first one, her son, Crew, is seen waiting for Brooks Koepka and in the second, the American golfer seems to be playing with the child.

"When Dada has the morning shift @bkoepka @denisejakows," Sims wrote in her story caption.

Screenshot from Jena Sims Kopeka’s Instagram story/source: IG @jenamsims

Jena and Brooks' son is seen sporting a white tee with "Daddy And Me Best Friends For Life". Crew shares an adorable bond with his father, despite the LIV Golfer's busy schedule. Apart from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, Jena Sims' husband also features in the Tomorrow Golf League.

Around two weeks ago, Jena Sims also shared a picture of Crew waiting for Koepka. At that time (around February 14), the professional golfer was busy playing in the LIV Golf Adelaide event. Since Jena was not accompanying her husband, the Model had to spend her time in another hemisphere. So, Sims shared a note on her Instagram story where Crew was spotted hugging a plush toy.

Meanwhile, Sims uploaded two more stories on Friday as she shared glimpses from her workout routine in the gym. She often posts short videos of herself on Instagram stories while she is exercising. In the video, Sims could be seen donning white and pink sporting clothes from White Fox Active. Jena Sims also gave the athleisure company a shout out:

"Haven't updated my athleisure in a minute. Love this @whitefoxactive."

Screenshot from Jena Sims Kopeka’s Instagram story/source: IG @jenamsims

Jena Sims' net worth explored

Sims became a model at a very young age when she decided to pursue a career in the Hollywood industry. She won the Miss Georgia National Teenager (2004) and Miss Junior National Teenager (2005). In 2007, Sims secured the Miss Georgia Teen U.S.A.

Sims is now an official model for Sports Illustrated. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram, talking about the posing lessons she learned while shooting for Sports Illustrated. Sims advised her fans to improve arching, leg switches and other tips.

Apart from modelling, the American has worked in multiple movies. Sims was spotted in a handful of Hollywood films, viz., Sharknado 5, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, and 3-Headed Shark Attack. Her rising popularity as a movie star and model earned her numerous brand endorsements and contracts. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Sims Koepka has a staggering net worth of $2 million.

Sims uses her popularity to run "Pageant Of Hope", which is a non-profit organisation. The company helps to uplift children diagnosed with terminal life-altering diseases and cancer. Sims uses this opportunity to advocate for children going through challenges.

