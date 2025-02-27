“Wtf”: Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims in awe as she celebrates massive milestone of their son

Jena Sims, the actress, model, and wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, often shares glimpses of their lives on social media. Sims and Koepka welcomed their first child, Crew, in July 2023. The couple met during the 2015 Masters tournament and made their relationship public during the 2017 U.S. Open. They got engaged in 2021 and married in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Sims recently expressed her amazement on Instagram about her son Crew crossing a significant milestone. Crew turned 19 months old on February 27, and Sims shared this moment with her Instagram fans. She captioned the Instagram story:

"My lil curious cat is 19 months today wtf🥹🥲😭"

Jena Sims's story featuring her son Crew - Source: via @jenasims on Instagram

Additionally, she tagged the brand (Little Rad Things kids' apparel) of the t-shirt Crew is wearing. She added that his shorts were from Zara. In addition, the clothing brand also reshared Sims' story. Right before sharing Crew's pictures, Sims shared her workout routine in the previous stories.

"Upper Body is bodying," Sims wrote.

While sharing her upper body workout regime, Sims mentioned that she recently joined the 7 a.m. club, which was written over the picture. She was wearing a sea-blue activewear set. Moving forward, she shared another story that she captioned:

"Sexy sculpted shoulders."

Apart from her fitness grind, Jena Sims has also been vocal about the challenges she faced during postpartum recovery. While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment last year, she compared her SI swimsuit rookie debut training to Koepka's training for major championships.

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn't kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section when they gave me a firm date. I was like, 'It's go time,'" she recalled.

Additionally, Brooks Koepka and his wife were among the spectators at the SoFi Center for TGL match 12 on Tuesday, February 26. The event included a showdown between the Bay Club and the Jupiters Links, followed by the Bay Club's 6-3 win.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims enjoy TGL Match 12 as the Bay Club triumphs over the Jupiter Links

Max Homa of Jupiter Links Golf Club talks with Brooks Koepka and Jenna Sims before the TGL match between his side and The Bay Golf Club - Source: Getty

Five-time Major champion Koepka shifted to LIV Golf in 2022 after securing victories on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He is now the captain of Smash GC in the Saudi-backed league. However, he is not eligible to play in TGL due to PGA Tour regulations restricting LIV Golf players from competing. It didn't stop him from visiting the match as a spectator, where he met PGA Tour players like Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, and Tom Kim.

Jena Sims later took to Instagram to share their experience being at their TGL visit. Posting a picture of herself watching the game, Jena cracked a joke about her intense focus, writing:

"Idk what I was concentrated on thnk for having us @thebaygolf @tglgolf"

Jena Sims also shared a glimpse of her game-day outfit, which included black trousers, a red top, a colorful jacket, and a Prada handbag. Apart from her passion for acting and fitness, Sims is also a philanthropist. She runs the Pageant Of Hope, a non-profit organisation that supports children with adversity.

