"Concentrated" Jena Sims thanks Brooks Koepka's rival team TGL after visiting the SoFi Center

In TGL Match 12, held on Tuesday, February 26, The Bay Club and The Jupiter Links battled it out. Notably, LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims were present at the SoFi Center to watch the game.

American professional golfer Brooks Koepka won nine events on the PGA Tour and seven events on the European Tour before joining LIV Golf. He joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022; he plays for the Smach GC, which he also captains.

Koepka met Sims at the 2015 Masters and the pair got married in June 2022, in Turks and Caicos. They were both in the audience at the tech-infused Sofi-Center to witness the most recent TGL match. There, Koepka was seen catching up with TGL players such as Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, and Tom Kim.

The PGA Tour owns a percentage of TGL, and according to Tour rules, Koepka is not allowed to participate in TGL because he is a member of its rival league LIV Golf. Nevertheless, Koepka and his wife were all smiles as they attended the game. Jena Sims later posted a picture on Instagram, joking about her concentrated face and thanked TGL for having them over.

“Idk what I was concentrated on 😂 thnx for having us @thebaygolf @tglgolf”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenasims

Sims' Instagram story also offered a glimpse of her TGL game attire, which included black trousers, a red top, a multi-colored jacket, and a chic Prada handbag.

Notably, the Bay Golf Club defeated the Jupiter Links with a score of 6-3.

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares intense upper-body workout

Brooks Koepka’s wife is quite active on social media and has amassed 314,000 followers on Instagram. The LIV Golf star’s wife does not shy away from posting about her personal life, marriage, and family.

In one of her most recent Instagram stories, Jena Sims shared videos of her upper body workout series. In the videos, Sims can be seen wearing a blue two-piece gym attire while training her arms and shoulders.

She captioned the video:

“7am club 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenasims

Last month, Sims also posted a workout video, where she shared a “leg press hack” with her followers. In the video, she provided tips on how to successfully complete a lower-body workout using the leg press.

“Take the weight lower than you would for a standard leg press… Carefully climb on, body parallel to the weights… Top foot slightly turned out… Single leg squat it out… 3 sets 15 each side,” she instructed in the video.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Jena Sims also owns a foundation, Pageant of Hope. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for children going through challenges.

