Jena Sims flaunts a brand new striped dress ahead of the Masters final day

Jena Sims, wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, is drawing attention as the 2025 Masters tournament is moving to its business end. She flaunted her latest fashion statement, wearing a striped dress that blended well with the vibe of Augusta. Sims often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

On April 13, Sims shared an Instagram post showcasing her unique style. She paired her dress with a beige handbag, white sneakers, and matching socks. Sims is also wearing a chic neckpiece and brown sunglasses to complete her look. In the first picture of this series, Sims can be seen holding her drink while posing.

In the next picture, she is sitting at the Masters cafeteria, followed by an image of her flaunting an ear-to-ear smile. In the second last picture, Sims is looking lively, smiling at her son Crew. Sims captioned the post:

"Stripe it."

Moreover, on April 9, right before the Masters, Sims shared an Instagram post featuring her son, Crew. She shared a reel of all the clothes her son was going to wear at the vent. All of Crew's clothes were themed for the event. Her outfit included a green tank top imprinted with Koepka's name paired with white pants. Meanhiwe Jena recently launched her latest swimsuit line.

Jena Sims stole the show at Masters with a viral photo faceoff and swimsuit line drop

Jena Sims appeared at the Masters week with fashion-forward moments. While Koepka missed the cut at Augusta National, Sims created a buzz with her Instagram post. A day ago, Sims shared an Instagram story originally shared by Girls Gone Clubbin. It featured her and Scottie Scheffler in a humorous, 'Who did it better?' Photo contest. Two of them were captured posing near the bushes.

On top of that, Sims recently attended the iconic par 3 content with Koepka and their son. Koepka carded 74 and 75 across the first two rounds, totaling five over par and missing the cut. Meanwhile, on April 11, Sims officially launched her swimsuit line in collaboration with the beachwear brand LainSnow.

It includes a variety of looks, including 'The Jena,' a golf-themed dress she designed with prints of golf balls and tees. This dress is available in three different colors. Sims teased the launch for weeks on Instagram, and now she celebrated with an Augusta-based photoshoot featuring the collection. Sims captioned her post:

"Get it while the gettin's good my 💞 @lainsnow collab is available for preorder this weekend only.👙⛳"

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is leading the way at 12-under par at the Masters, aiming to complete his career grand slam and secure his first green jacket.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More