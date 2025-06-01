Jena Sims flaunts red outfit with Brooks Koepka by her side at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Week

Jena Sims made an appearance at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Runway Show during Swim Week. Held at the W Hotel South Beach in Miami, Sims was accompanied at the event by her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka.

On June 1, she shared an image of herself and Keopeka from this event on her Instagram stories. Sims was wearing a red dress paired with a black handbag and a watch. Koepka sported a beige suit with cropped pants and ivory loafers.

Here's a look at her Instagram story:

Jena Sims's Instagram story

Jena Sims co-won the SI Swim Search in 2023. She also walked for the brand while eight months pregnant in 2023. In the 2025 edition, she was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.

In addition to modeling, Sims is also known for her philanthropy. She founded HBBQs Inc. This non-profit organization conducts the Pageant of Hope to help children and teens facing various challenges.

Additionally, Sims also collaborated with swimwear brand OneOne and invested in DIBS Beauty. She also partnered with Steve Madden to design the brand's debut golf shoes collection.

Moreover, Sims and Koepka got married in June 2022 and welcomed their son Crew in July 2023. Koepka and Crew attended the Swim Week event to cheer on Sims.

Jena Sims relishes McDonald's treat after the SI Swimsuit 2025 week

After a busy week at the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Jena Sims took a moment to reward herself with a meal at McDonald's. She shared a relatable behind-the-scenes glimpse into her downtime after a hectic work schedule. On Saturday (May 31), Sims shared her post-event meal on her Instagram stories. She shared a close-up of McDonald's fries with a caption that read:

"Been waiting for this moment for longer than you even know."

Jena Sims walked the runway during Miami's SI Swim Week and also attended several other events. Earlier on May 13, Sims uploaded several snapshots from her 2025 SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Bermuda. She captioned the post as:

"I worked my **s off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

In these images, Sims posed on the beach in different swimsuits. She was also named the Rookie of the Year by SI Swimsuit for 2024.

