Jena Sims flaunts her ripped physique in her gym wear

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka's wife, is known for a lot of things. Being a model and actress, fitness is one of them. She's often seen on her personal Instagram story sharing fitness-related pictures and updates.

This time, it wasn't a workout but it was instead a nice outfit showing off her physique. She had a burgundy top with black leggings and was posing in front of some gym equipment, seemingly after a workout.

Jena Sims poses for a mirror selfie on her story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

The LIV Golf star's wife tagged White Fox Active, the clothing brand for the outfit she was sporting, and Olivia Figueroa, a fitness and wellness expert that Sims works with.

Sims has been in the public eye for a long time, but she uses her Instagram story to give fans an even closer look at her day-to-day life.

Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka struggled at the Masters

Last weekend, Augusta National made every golfer look rough at times. Occasionally, even those who ended up contending for the Masters title looked out of sorts. They just happened to balance out the struggles with stretches of good and even brilliant golf.

Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka missed the cut (Image via Imagn)

However, Jena Sims' husband, Brooks Koepka didn't get that balance. He struggled en route to a missed cut as he shot five over par, three strokes past the two-over cut line.

Koepka shot a 74 and then a 75. Despite the struggles, he was momentarily in position to make the cut. The LIV Golf star made an eagle on the 15th that pushed him to even par on the day and within the cut line.

Things went south from there. He bogeyed the 17th and had a meltdown on the 18th, quadruple bogeying to send his score to five over and outside the cut line.

He could only watch as Rory McIlroy outdid his LIV teammate Bryson DeChambeau in the final pairing, withstood a couple of meltdowns of his own, and then beat Justin Rose in a playoff.

McIlroy finally achieved a career grand slam with his win after seeking the prestigious Green Jacket since 2014, which was the last time he won a Major. Koepka, who has no Green Jacket, is two titles shy (Masters and Open Championship) from completing the slam.

This marks the fourth straight Major championship in which Koepka has finished outside the top 25, but this is the only time he missed the cut in one of those tournaments. Jena Sims was at the Masters to watch her husband but their weekend began early when Koepka was sent home after two rounds.

