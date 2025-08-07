Jena Sims flaunts a striped dress as she collabs with SI Swimsuit to drop the "ultimate wine lovers guide"

Jena Sims has collaborated with SI Swimsuit to present a wine-focused travel guide for Tuscany, Italy. Featured as part of the #SISwimTravel series, the guide offers curated recommendations for wine lovers exploring the region.To promote the guide, SI Swimsuit shared a post on Instagram on August 6th, featuring Sims in a striped dress standing in front of a wall covered with bougainvillea flowers in Tuscany. The caption reads:“@jenamsims just dropped the ultimate wine lovers guide to Italy’s dreamiest region – Tuscany, Italy. 🍇 Sips, views and vineyard vibes included.&quot;Head to the link in our bio for the full guide! #SISwimTravel #TuscanyWithJena View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims wrapped up her four-week, five-country European summer with a stay at Castelfalfi, a luxury resort located in Tuscany. Castelfalfi is ranked the No. 1 hotel in Italy and No. 2 in Europe. The property is surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills and offers access to fine dining, spa facilities, golf courses and wine experiences.The guide on SI Swimsuit’s official site highlights key elements of Sims’ stay, including visits to nearby towns and local restaurants. Casa Masi, located about 30 minutes from Castelfalfi, is included for its traditional Tuscan dishes and family-run ambience. The guide also shares insights into wine labels from the region, along with travel tips based on Sims’ experience. Apart from that, Jena Sims recently recalled her Rookie of the Year award.Jena Sims celebrates her Rookie of the Year win with a heartfelt message to fansJena Sims recently remembered her journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She became part of the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 after tying in the brand’s annual open casting competition that looks for fresh new faces. Her first official photoshoot took place in December 2023 in Mexico, captured by well-known photographer Yu Tsai. The shoot marked a special moment in her career, and it later helped her earn the title of Rookie of the Year for 2024.Sims received the honor at the SI Swimsuit launch event held in May 2025 in New York. She was praised by SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day, who described her as the perfect example of someone balancing both career and motherhood. On July 31, Sims took to Instagram stories to show off her Rookie of the Year T-shirt. In her post, she shared how much the title meant to her and also encouraged her followers to vote for the upcoming 2025 Rookie. Her Instagram story captions read:“Just happen to be wearing my Rookie of the Year shirt today…&quot;“It’s the last day to vote for the next @si_swimsuit rookie.”She also looked back on her journey, remembering the moment she was in the running for the title. Her message continued:“I remember this day like it was yesterday. The work is done, your dreams are now in the hands of the SI staff and everyone who voted for you.”Jena Sims continues to shine in both modeling and motherhood. She recalled that her Rookie of the Year win has only added to her inspiring story.