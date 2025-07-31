Jena Sims flaunts her "Rookie of the Year" top as she urges fans to cast an important vote

Jena Sims was selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in 2023. She tied in the Sports Illustrated's competition that is organised yearly to find some new faces. Sims was officially participating in her first photoshoot in Mexico in December 2023, which was captured by photographer Yu Tsai. She even earned the Rookie of the Year title for 2024 as a result, and she recently flaunted her T-shirt.Sims posted an Instagram story on July 31 showing off her Rookie of the Year T-shirt to her fans. She added that while voting for Rookie of the Year 2025 continues, it is now time for fans to choose. Sims encouraged her followers to vote for the newest models in her IG story. The captions accompanying the story read,&quot;Just happen to be wearing my Rookie of the Year shirt today...&quot;The caption continued,&quot;It's the last day to vote for the next @si_swimsuit rookie&quot;Aside from that, Jena Sims spoke about how she felt last year when the vote for the greatest rookie in 2024 was underway, and she was one of the candidates. She mentioned that it was a dream come true for her, as the caption of the story continued,&quot;I remember this day like it was yesterday. The work is done, your dreams are now in the hands of the SI staff and everyone who voted for you.&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story for the Rookie of the Year 2025 award (Image Credit: IG @jenamsims)Jena Sims won the 2024 Rookie of the Year award at the SI Swimsuit launch event in May 2025 in New York. Sims was also lauded by SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day, who claimed that the model is the ideal example of how to balance career and parenting.Jena Sims' photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in BermudaPGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: ImagnJena Sims' most recent photoshoot was done in Bermuda in March 2025. The shoot was done by renowned photographer Ben Watts and was themed &quot;Basking in Bermuda.&quot; For the first time in 30 years, the SI visited the Bermuda Islands. SI Swimsuit shared a special IG reel from this photoshoot, which primarily starred Jena Sims. The caption of the post read,&quot;A return like no other. 👙 Come behind the scenes in Bermuda with @jenamsims - our 2024 Rookie of the Year for her second year gracing the pages of #SISwimsuit ✨ #ROTY #BTS #SISwim25&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photoshoot was inspired by mermaids and featured lovely beach and coastal landscapes, as well as feminine and edgy styling, according to Sports Illustrated's website. Sims wore a variety of high-end brands throughout this session, including Andi Bagus, Toxic Sadie Swimwear, SAME, Lybethras, and Reina Olga.