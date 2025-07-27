Jena Sims wishes her "wild child" Crew Koepka on his birthday

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot on June 4, 2022; however, they faced difficulty conceiving children. Their suffering came to an end on July 27, 2023, when they gave birth to their first son, Crew, through IVF. As he turned two years old, Jena Sims wished him well by sharing a cute video of him on Instagram.Sims' reel included Crew wandering around appreciating nature and wowing at every moment. The two-year-old was strolling around, seeing and smelling every flower he could find on his path. She expressed her admiration for these small moments in her caption, saying that Crew taught her to embrace every aspect of her life. The caption stated:&quot;Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵&quot;The reel also had a caption inside it that read:&quot;Two little reminders from Crew on his second birthday&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims provides updates on her son, Crew, through her Instagram stories and posts. She and Brooks Koepka have developed a strong bond with the child, as he has required special care since birth. Crew was born approximately six weeks prematurely, necessitating a 20-day stay in the NICU with oxygen and tube feeding at first. He was then treated for plagiocephaly (&quot;flat head&quot;) and torticollis, which required him to wear a corrective helmet.Crew wore this helmet for 13 months until his treatment ended in early 2025. He was born just a few months after Brooks Koepka won his fifth golf major.Jena Sims explains how Brooks Koepka teaches Crew some golfPGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: ImagnBrooks Koepka's 2025 Open Championship was not one of his good ones. He missed the cut in this competition, scoring 7-over par in the first two rounds. While Koepka did not have a fantastic time on the course, he did get to spend quality time with his kid. Sims shared on Instagram, along with a video of Koepka teaching Crew how to play golf.The LIV Golfer was holding his son's hand and playing some great shots. Sims referred to this moment as an expert one on Instagram, adding that there was no finer instructor in the world than a father, and 11 out of 10 experts concur. The caption for this post said:&quot;Experts say dads should teach their toddlers how to golf.&quot;The caption of this reel read:&quot;11/10 experts agree.&quot;Jena Sims has also shared multiple stories about the Crew from her trip in Italy.