Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts her ‘excellent use of free will’ as she enjoys her vacation in Tuscany

While Brooks Koepka is currently playing in the LIV Golf event in the UK, his wife Jena Sims is enjoying her time off in Tuscany, Italy. The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is currently vacationing in Castelfalfi with her friend and fitness trainer Olivia Figueroa, along with her son, Crew.Sims took the trip after attending the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where Koepka missed the cut. Now, while Koepka competes at JCB Golf Club, sitting T38 at 1-over after two rounds, Sims is embracing what she calls her “free will.”She shared a 19-slide carousel on Instagram on Saturday, July 26, writing:&quot;Excellent use of free will: going to Tuscany on a tournament week 😏👋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured highlights from her Italian getaway, including scenic sunsets, gourmet meals, stylish outfits, wine shopping, and time spent with Crew. Sims also went to examine grapes during a 'taste test' with Olivia Figueroa.Jena Sims guided Brooks Koepka through his first acting role in Happy Gilmore 2Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka recently made their on-screen debut together in Happy Gilmore 2, and for the five-time major champion, it was a step into unfamiliar territory. While Koepka may be used to pressure-packed moments on the golf course, acting was a completely new experience, and luckily, he had Sims to guide him.In an exclusive interview released by People on July 25, Jena Sima stated:“He felt like he was stepping into my world. I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script.”Brooks Koepka was among several pro golfers to land cameos in the Netflix comedy, joining the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and John Daly. Thankfully, his role didn’t require much heavy lifting as he played a version of himself. For Jena Sims, however, the experience was a chance to break out of her usual persona. Instead of quietly supporting Koepka from the gallery, she got to play a loud and animated golf fan cheering for the opposing team. She said:“I try to blend into the background or even not even be seen at golf tournaments. This was the complete opposite. I had to literally jump up and down and scream and try to get this other guy’s attention.”Jena Sims added that her role was meant to be brief, just a line or two, but her performance earned her two more days on set.“Comedy is my passion. I had so much fun with it...I feel like in a way I proved myself,” she said.Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka, who got married in 2022, welcomed their son Crew in July 2023.