Jena Sims shares hilarious video about not being at LIV Golf UK to support Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims is currently in Italy with her friend and fitness instructor, Olivia Figueroa for a little girls' getaway. Sims headed to Italy after The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, where Brooks Koepka ended up missing the cut. While Koepka stayed back in the United Kingdom for the upcoming LIV Golf event, Sims took some time off to spend the summer in Tuscany.
The LIV Golf League is moving on to its next stop in the European leg of the season. The UK tournament is scheduled to take place from July 25 to 27 at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. Koepka will be making his 11th appearance of the season at the event and will look to claim his first title of the year.
Jena Sims, on the other hand, is soaking in the Italian summer with her friend, Olivia. In her latest Instagram story, Sims responded to those who might have wondered why she was not in England cheering for her husband. With a glass of wine in her hand while she enjoyed her dinner, Sims shot a hilarious video featuring Figueroa, which was captioned:
"When I'm on a girls trip and someone asks why I'm not at the tournament this week"
In the video, Sims is seen questioning:
"You're gonna mention my man again? Are you trying to get popped or are you trying to get along? Because we can go both ways."
To which her fitness instructor responded:
"I don't wanna get popped."
Sims has been actively sharing glimpses from her vacation. While in Italy, the American model and actress is indulging the wine lover in her as she has been exploring local wineries in Portugal and Italy.
Jena Sims chases around Crew in her '$400 shoes'
Jena Sims, who is also a social media influencer, frequently gives her followers a peek into her daily life. She often shares wholesome pictures and videos of her son Crew on her social media handle.
Recently, Sims posted a video compilation of her chasing behind her little one during different segments of their family vacation in Europe. In the video, Crew could be seen walking around with a little red cart everywhere from a hotel lobby to a lawn outside.
Sims narrated how she walked around with him in her expensive footwear. She said:
"So I walked."
"I walked 48 blocks in $400 shoes," Sims added.
Jena Sims had also shared a video of Brooks Koepka teaching golf to Crew, who was finally 'getting it', according to Sims. Crew, who will soon turn two, was born on July 27, 2023.