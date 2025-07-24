Jena Sims flaunts $1200 Gucci top while enjoying a drink with her fitness trainer

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:03 GMT
2024 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Nutcrackers&quot; Premiere - Source: Getty
Jena Sims regularly shares posts about her hangouts with her fans on social media. On July 24, she showed off her visit to Casa Masi, one of the most authentic restaurants in Montaione, Tuscany, Italy, on Instagram. Sims and her trainer shared a lot of stories while enjoying the food and drinks at the cafe. During this outing, the model wore an interesting $1200 Gucci top.

Jena Sims was with her fitness trainer, Olivia Figueroa, and both of them looked like they were having a great time. In one of the IG stories, Sims even showed the fans what Figueroa's POV was during their hangout. This story's caption read:

"POV: you're @livfigueroa"

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Jena Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Sims and Figueroa posted another Instagram story in which they exhibited their drink. The model left a humorous remark on this IG story, mentioning that her trainer is currently working extra hours. The caption read,

"The G7x is pulling in overtime."
Still taken from Jena Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Talking about the top Jena Sims was wearing, it was a Gucci GG Stretch Zip Jacquard Top. It is commonly sold in green with a zip linking it in the center. This top is listed for $1200 on Gucci's official website.

Olivia Figueroa is best known as the founder and owner of LivFitness, a popular fitness brand and training method. She's a certified fitness trainer, fitness model, and nutrition coach. According to Sports Illustrated Lifestyle, she has been working with Sims for a long time, assisting her with complex gym routines such as Pilates modifications.

Jena Sims shared a sweet father-son interaction at the Open Championship

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn
The 2025 Open Championship took place at the Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. Brooks Koepka took part in this tournament, and while he did not make the cut, finishing his first two rounds with a total score of 7 over par, he did spend some valuable time there. Jena Sims shared a video from this moment, highlighting how Koepka wants to teach Crew some golf skills.

In the video, Brooks Koepka is seen holding his one-year-old son's hands and swinging the club to smash the ball with his foot. Sims, in response to this wonderful moment, said in the description of her picture that this is how a father should teach his young child how to play golf. The caption of her reel read,

"Experts say dads should teach their toddlers how to golf."
In the caption of her post, Sims highlighted how more than 10 experts approve of this thing. The caption read,

"11/10 experts agree."

Sims released a bunch of reels from her stay in Northern Ireland, along with other WAGS who were present for the competition.

