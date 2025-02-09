Jena Sims flaunts stunning ‘Rainbow Brite’ outfit after last-minute party invite

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims showcased her glamorous dress while attending the star-packed party of Fanatics. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin threw a lavish party ahead of the big event in New Orleans.

Jena Sims was also invited to the party at the last minute, and she grabbed attention with her glamorous outfit. For the lavish Fanatics Super Bowl party, she donned an orange-colored outfit paired with pink knee-length boots.

She wore a crop top paired with a matching jacket and a short skirt, and on February 9, she posted a clip on her Instagram account while getting ready for the party.

"I got invited to the Fanatics party like literally one minute ago, and I had this backup outfit I was gonna wear... I am so glad that I packed this. Holy c***, I feel like Rainbow Brite right now," she said.

Arguably the biggest event in the NFL, the 2025 Super Bowl Championship, will take place on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jena Sims offers a sneak peek at her stunning look from "Trailer Bathrooms"

This weekend, Jena Sims also attended the SI Swimsuit "The Party" with other models from the renowned magazine. She posted several stories on her Instagram account, sharing her outfit for the party.

For the SI Swimsuit Party, she wore a blue dress with colorful flower petals on it and shared a video of her outfit from a "trailer bathroom."

"Zero pics, but there I am, swanky trailer bathrooms," she wrote while sharing the video.

Jena Sims actively posts about her vacations and modeling pictures and videos on her Instagram account, where she boasts around 310K followers. Earlier this week, she posted a recap of her first international trip of the year in Dubai.

She shared several snaps of food, infrastructure, and her outfit, along with some photos with her son Crew and husband Brooks Koepka.

"Du-bye," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, her husband, Brooks Koepka, traveled to Saudi Arabia for the LIV Golf season-opening tournament in Riyadh. The tournament wrapped up with its finale on Saturday, February 8, with Adrian Meronk winning the event.

Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, had a rough start to the season and finished in a tie for 33rd place. He had a tough start to the game in Riyadh with a round of 2-over but then played a round of 5-under on the second day and 2-under in the finale. Jon Rahm settled in second place at the tournament in a tie with Sebastián Muñoz.

