Jena Sims posts a hilarious picture with husband Brooks Koepka for their ‘trolls’

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka aren't letting internet trolls get the better of them. In her latest Instagram Story, Sims posted a photo of the duo mid-party, poking fun at their critics in a cheeky and spirited way.

Ad

In the picture, Sims is seen posing in a sparkling silver fringe mini-dress with a plunging neckline, paired with colorful sneakers. Standing behind her is Koepka, sporting a sheer white shirt and grey pants, looking amused by the moment.

She captioned the photo:

“It’s a bad day to be our trolls….. @bkoepka.”

Jena Sims with Brooks Koepka (via @jenasims)

The Instagram story came on a special day for the couple, as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on June 4. In the following story, Sims shared a picture from their wedding and added a short message that read:

Ad

Trending

"Happy 3 years. Lover"

Jena Sims shares a picture with her husband Brooks Koepka from their wedding day (via @jenasims)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first crossed paths at the 2015 Masters.

Ad

"We met at the 2015 Masters. We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool … We were just friends at that point," Sims told Golf Digest in 2018.

Their relationship became public in June 2017 when Sims was seen celebrating Koepka’s U.S. Open win. Four years later, in March 2021, the couple got engaged. They married on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos, and welcomed their first child, Crew Sims Koepka, on July 27, 2023 — a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Ad

Jena Sims reveals the secret to a "happy relationship"

While Brooks Koepka continues to compete on the LIV Golf circuit, his wife Jena Sims is thriving in her own space as a model and philanthropist. Despite their busy and separate careers, the couple has been going strong in their marriage for three years.

Speaking to SI Swimsuit, Sims shared how they keep their relationship balanced:

Ad

“We schedule date nights. We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to. You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules.”

She added:

“But yeah, I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us. Crew went to [a] golf tournament. He’s going to come to Swim Week."

Jena Sims was recently in Miami for SI Swimsuit’s annual Swim Week, where Brooks Koepka also showed up to support her during the runway show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More