Jena Sims rocks blue hooded top as she shares her "school drop off" look

Jena Sims, an actress and model with over 330,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a story on the platform. Sims shared a short clip of herself sitting in a car wearing curlers in her hair. She wore a sky blue hoodie with minimal makeup.

Ad

Sims casually posted her school drop-off look on August 28, captioning the story as:

"Sometimes school drop off looks like this 👱🏻‍♀️"

She asked a question to her son sitting in the backseat:

"Ready for school?" and then said, "go...."

Image via Instagram-@jenamsims

Sims, born in 1988 in Winder, Georgia, has always been in the spotlight in one way or another. She attended Winder-Barrow High School from 2003 to 2007.

Ad

Trending

Even before her Hollywood career, Sims made her mark in the pageant world. She won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004, followed by the national crown of Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005. A year later, she became Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2006. Though she was set to appear at Miss Teen USA 2007, she chose not to compete.

Her acting career soon followed, with appearances in well-known projects such as the Sharknado series, Incubus, and The Second One. She continued to explore the horror and thriller genres with roles in Sorority Surrogate and the TV series Daytime Divas.

Ad

Jena Sims, who is married to pro golfer Brooks Koepka, often gives her 336k followers a peek into her everyday life. Her feed usually includes glamorous photoshoots, travel snapshots with Koepka, and plenty of moments with their son, Crew.

Jena Sims hilariously reacts to study claiming kids inherit athletic skills from mothers

On August 1, 2025, Jena Sims gave her Instagram followers a good laugh with her latest story. The model, actress, and mother of one shared a post about a scientific study that claimed children inherit their athletic abilities from their mothers.

Ad

The story, originally shared by the popular Instagram account Pubity, quickly caught her attention. Jena Sims added her own lighthearted twist to the post, captioning her story as:

“God I hope not.”

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first met in 2015, and after several years together, the couple decided to take the next step. In 2022, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos, surrounded by close friends and family.

Ad

Their son Crew was born on July 27, six weeks premature. He was diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome, a condition that required specialized medical attention. Consequently, he spent his initial weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

As part of his treatment, Crew was required to wear a corrective helmet for over a year. Despite these challenges, his progress has been steady, and both Koepka and Sims have remained committed to ensuring he receives the necessary care during his early development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More