"I hope not" - Jena Sims gets worried for Crew Koepka as a study about kids comes to light

A renowned model, actress, and mother, Jena Sims, recently shared an interesting thought with her 336k Instagram followers. Brooks Koepka's wife commented on a recent scientific study about kids that recently surfaced online.Sims is quite an active user when it comes to updating her fans about her daily life. Most of her posts and Instagram stories are about her photoshoots, her and Koepka's travelling diaries, and mostly their son, Crew.Jena Sims' latest story is based on an alleged scientific story shared by an Instagram account called Pubity. As per their statement, kids reportedly receive their share of athletic abilities from their mothers.Sim also shared a comment on the caption, with a hilarious take on the whole situation. Jena Sims wrote:&quot;God I hope not&quot;Take a look at the story shared by Jena Sims on August 1, 2025:Sim's latest story- Source: via @jenamsims on InstagramFive days ago, Sims and Koepka had a wonderful time as their son Crew turned two years old. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a heartwarming clip on her Instagram reels that featured Crew roaming around in a garden.In the caption of the post on July 26, 2025, Jena Sims wrote:&quot;Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is important to mention that despite the many changes Sims experienced after having her son, she continued her modeling career.Jena Sims shares details about her life after having CrewSims and Koepka welcomed Crew to their family in July 2023. Although this was in the middle of her career as a model, Sims made sure not to abandon her promising future.The model even walked the ramps while she was still pregnant with Crew. In an interview with US Weekly, Jena Sims recently opened up on her bond with Brooks Koepka after becoming a mother (quoted by Yahoo):&quot;We’re just such a good team. If I’m really stressed, Brooks can pick up on it. He’ll come in and say, ‘I’m changing this diaper’ or ‘I’ll do bedtime tonight.’&quot;She also gave her fans an update on how much life has changed after Crew came into her life.&quot;Some weeks I’m in the trenches with Crew and haven’t showered in three days,” she added. “I’m just doing the mom thing — going to gymnastics and trying to get him to eat new foods and changing diapers. And then other weeks I’m in Miami walking during Swim Week for Sports Illustrated.&quot;The SI Swimsuit model recently attended an event in Miami, where she was a part of the models at Miami Swim Week. Back in June 2025, Sims was at South Beach Miami, celebrating her third year with Sports Illustrated. In a social media post, she also celebrated Crew's presence on the 'sidelines'.