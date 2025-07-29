Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims enjoys poolside moment in latest Italy vacation update

Summer is not yet over and Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, is still soaking the summer sun as much as she can. She recently shared a post showing off scenes from her latest vacation in Italy.The 36-year-old actress and model is spending her time in Italy at the popular Castelfali Resort, nestled in the lush Tuscan hills. She posed in an enormous pool surrounded by picturesque greenery while wearing a black and white two-piece swimsuit.Sims wrote in the caption,“Where’s Waldo?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe LIV Golf star’s wife isn’t vacationing in Italy alone. She is joined by her two-year-old son, Crew, and the founder of LivFitness and her longtime friend, Olivia Figueroa.Two days ago, Jena Sims shared more pictures from her adventures in Italy and wrote in the caption,“Excellent use of free will: going to Tuscany on a tournament week 😏👋🏻”Image via Jena Sims’s Instagram/@jenamsimsShe was captured posing in a green and white Gucci top while enjoying a meal and a glass of wine. In other slides, she showed clips from her walks on the streets of Tuscany, a visit to the beach, and a visit to a wine shop.Jena Sims shares heartwarming birthday message as her adorable “wild child” turns 2 years odJena Sims and Brooks Koepka’s son Crew, turned two on Sunday, July 27. To celebrate, she shared a video on Instagram with a heartwarming message that read,“Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka ”Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram/@jenamsimIn the video, the five-time major champion’s son rocked an adorable green and white two piece outfit as he walked around a nature trail surrounded by flowers. He briefly stopped to appreciate the green landscape before him and also stopped to smell the flowers.Sims and Koepka got married in 2022 and welcomed Crew one year later. Crew was born six weeks before his due date and due to complications, had to spend the first three weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).Jena Sims opened up about the situation, admitting that it was one of the hardest things she has done. She wrote (via People),“Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It's the hardest thing we've ever done. There's so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don't get to bring their babies home...&quot;After Crew left intensive care, he was diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome and Torticollis and was required to wear a corrective helmet for 13 months. In February, Sims announced that the 13 months were over and he was finally free to live without the helmet as the condition had been corrected.