"LIV Golf won't be in business next year" - Fans react to the Saudi-based tour announcing a new host city

LIV Golf has announced a significant next step for itself. The tour has chosen to visit more locations for the 2026 season and announced that it would also be traveling to Africa. On July 26, an official X post announced that the tour will hold a tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa.The tour's post included a dedicated poster for this announcement, which revealed that the event was scheduled to take place between March 20 and 22. LIV Golf also expressed excitement for this competition, as they captioned:&quot;FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ‼️ LIV GOLF IS COMING TO SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 2026 will see us head to the continent of Africa for the first time 🙌 Tickets available now 📲 https://livgolfleague.tv/SA2026&quot;Interestingly, fans had a divided stance on this post in the comments. Some began to escalate, stating that the tour would not be in business in 2026, as they have already invested a lot of money in tournaments and players, but there was no significant change in viewership.&quot;LIV Golf won't be in business next year lol!&quot; one fan stated.Fans express their opinion on LIV's tournament (Image Credit: From X @livgolf_league)&quot;LIV still in business next year?&quot; another fan pointed out.&quot;Just shocked this tour is surviving another year,&quot; one fan exclaimed.Besides, other fans supported this decision, expressing their delight that South Africa will host such a massive golf tournament. &quot;I'm happy for South African golf fans and @stingergc_ ⛳️,&quot; one fan stated.&quot;I love this,&quot; another fan pointed out.&quot;A great &amp; important decision. Delighted for South African fans &amp; @stingergc_ to get their time in the sun,&quot; one fan exclaimed.Aside from this decision, LIV Golf also announced a big update on its new program for young golfers.LIV Golf announces new collaborations for the upcoming generation of golfersGolf: LIV Orlando - First Round - Source: ImagnLIV Golf has announced the launch of a program called &quot;Rising Stars,&quot; which will collaborate with the ROSHN Group to train up to 20 young golfers over six months. The tour released this update on their X post, which said:&quot;@Roshnksa x LIV 🤝 The agreement has seen the launch of the “Rising Stars” program as the first of its kind to recruit and train up to 20 young golfers over six months with mentorship from LIV players and professional coaches. #LIVGolf | #ROSHNGROUP&quot;20 golfers will receive coaching from experienced coaches and current LIV circuit players. With this program, the tour and the ROSHN Group hope to create a positive impact on future generations.