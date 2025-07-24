LIV Golf announces launch of "rising star" program aiming to develop young golfers

LIV Golf and its CEO, Scott O'Neil, have made it clear that the tour intends to take significant measures in the future to expand its roots in the golf industry. Recently, the tour, along with all of its players, made a massive announcement regarding a new &quot;Rising Star&quot; program. This program will assist the tour in its search for new talent for the future, giving young talent a fantastic platform to shine.LIV Golf's official X page posted an explanation of the program's functionality. The circuit would give 20 young golfers a shot and provide a six-month training program. Amateur golfers will be thoroughly guided by experienced coaches and by golfers who are currently playing on the tour. The X post read:&quot;@Roshnksa x LIV Golf 🤝 The agreement has seen the launch of the “Rising Stars” program as the first of its kind to recruit and train up to 20 young golfers over six months with mentorship from LIV players and professional coaches. #LIVGolf | #ROSHNGROUP&quot;For this program, the tour is collaborating with ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's national real estate developer. The group was founded in 2020 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) as one of its five major flagship projects. Interestingly, ROSHN Group has a huge vision for the next generation of golfers, which is how the &quot;Rising Stars&quot; concept came to be.According to LIV's official website, this initiative is unique and aims to have a positive impact on the community. Aside from golf, the ROSHN group also intends to promote educational programs for future generations.LIV Golf seeking common ground with OWGR to secure more opportunities for talented playersGolf: LIV Dallas - Second Round - Source: ImagnLIV Golf has confirmed that they want their golfers to earn official golf world rankings points. If LIV Golfers get this privilege, then they will be able to compete in other global OWGR-based events. Interestingly, CEO Scott O' Neil has indicated that they are working to find common ground, which may be possible before the 2026 season.Scott O' Neil made this statement on the tour's official website, saying:&quot;We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward for the benefit of all players and, most importantly, the fans. LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events.&quot;O' Neil continued:&quot;We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system. We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 major season.”Apart from these things, the Saudi-backed league is also planning to expand the Women's League and try their luck there too.