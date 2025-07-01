"Charley Hull's gonna be in LIV Golf" - Fans react to Scott O'Neil revealing LIV's plans to enter women's golf

LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, has announced some big news for fans. The Saudi-backed League has been working hard to increase its involvement in golf, and it appears that they are preparing to expand more. O'Neil has stated that LIV Golf intends to add women's golf to its circuit within the next two to three years. While this appears to be an ideal concept, fans believe it is a waste of time.

Ad

The NUCLR Golf reported O'Neil's statement on the matter, in which he stated:

"I think in the next 2-3 years you'll see us enter women's golf, and fortunately on a platform of incredible investment by the kingdom and through Aramco and through Golf Saudi.”

The X page uploaded a post regarding this, asking fans whether they like this plan or not. The post read:

Ad

Trending

"🚨🏌🏼‍♀️⛳️ #NEW: LIV CEO Scott O’Neil says he expects LIV to enter women’s golf: “I think in the next 2-3 years you'll see us enter women's golf, and fortunately on a platform of incredible investment by the kingdom and through Aramco and through Golf Saudi.” Would you watch LIV Ladies?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans had mixed reactions in the comments, with some even predicting which female golfer might join them. Some fans have speculated that Charley Hull would join the tour, which would be a great addition. Here are a few responses from fans:

"Charley Hull on LIV is going to be epic," one fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Charley Hull's gonna be in LIV Golf. Mark my words" another fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from these predictions, several fans disliked the concept of Women's LIV Golf. They believe that Women's Golf still doesn't attract enough eyeballs and that Scott O'Neil is simply producing something that will never attract enough attention. Some of them even commented on how women are treated in Saudi Arabia. The remarks read:

"Nothing says ethical treatment of women like Saudi Arabia," one fan pointed out.

"Women’s Golf has enough issues getting eyeballs on it; this can’t be good" another fan stated.

Ad

"LPGA majors get more viewers than a LIV event" one fan compared the two events.

"Do they want even less people to watch their product?" another fan pointed out.

Golf Insider believes Scott O'Neil should be outraged following what happened at LIV Golf Dallas

2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Previews - Source: Getty

The LIV Golf Dallas was a huge tournament that, interestingly, was broadcast on Fox Sports 2. Dan Rapaport has criticized this, claiming that because LIV and FOX signed such a large deal, the competition should have been shown on a larger channel. He added that if he were Scott O'Neil, he would be upset about what transpired.

Ad

Speaking on Dan on Golf, Dan Rapaport said:

"So speaking of LIV, I was floored that LIV Dallas was on FS2. If I’m Scott O’Neil, I’d be p—-d. You do this FOX deal, it’s all about distribution, it’s a major network, it’s sort of the dead part of the sport calendar. There’s the Club World Cup going on – that was what was on FS1 – baseball’s going on, but it’s not football season, it’s not basketball season. You’ve got Bryson, this is his home event, he’s really going all out trying to draw attention to this, and it gets buried on FS2? They’ve got to be upset about that.”

So far, there have been no statements from Scott O'Neil on this matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More