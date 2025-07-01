LIV Golf's Scott O'Neil makes big revelation about his relationship with new PGAT CEO Brian Rolapp

Scott O'Neil, the new LiV CEO, recently spoke about Brian Rolapp. Amidst the current situation with PGAT, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's leader has made a revelation about his relationship with the PGA Tour CEO.

When LIV Golf debuted, it completely changed the landscape of the sport. PGAT has always taken a firm stance against LIV. The Tour has just newly appointed Rolapp as PGA Tour CEO, and Jay Monahan is all set to leave in the future.

According to Josh Carpenter, LIV CEO Scott O'Neil recently admitted that he shares a decent bond with Brian Rolapp. Scott appeared on the Rick Shiels podcast, and he was asked by the host about his relationship with Rolapp.

The CEO of LIV Golf shared an honest admission about them being friends while talking about Rolapp:

"We're friends. I can say that, in the U.S., I've been in the sports business for so long and he's been in the sports business, there's only so many people in the world of sports in the U.S."

"We go to the same church (LDS), and so, we're friends. He's someone I know really well and have a lot of respect for."

Scott O'Neil was also asked on the podcast if he would like to invite Brian Rolapp to a LIV Golf tournament. The LIV Golf CEO admitted that he wants to, but it will not be problematic.

However, Scott will be ready to have a chat with his longtime friend when they meet at Royal Portrush some weeks later.

Take a look at Carpenter's post on his X (previously Twitter) timeline:

Both O'Neil and Rolapp have known each other for a long time now. The duo attended the Harvard Business School together and have been in the field of sports for a considerable amount of time.

With talks about a possible unification of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf at bay, Brian Rolapp's strong media connections and his friendship with Scott O'Neil can come into play.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil opens up about merger with Brian Rolapp-led PGA Tour

In Rick Shiels' podcast, the new Chief Executive Officer of LIV Golf gave an update on a well-teased situation. With a divide in golf, if LIV and PGAT approached a merger, it would be historical.

When Scott O'Neil was asked about it, the LIV CEO admitted to being hopeful about the unification with Brian Rolapp leading the Tour. O'Neil said (as quoted by Golfing Gazette):

"I would say that if you go to the root of the question and say are there opportunities for our golfers to play more golf together? Absolutely."

"Is Brian here going to help facilitate that at a faster pace? Of course. I am still a new guy at six months and Brian is new at six minutes. Hopefully it leads to good things."

O'Neil took up the mantle of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league with former CEO and veteran golfer Greg Norman's exodus.

