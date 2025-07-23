LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil makes bold ‘10x’ revenue claim ahead of LIV UK

LIV Golf CEO Scot O'Neil recently revealed their contract revenue from partnerships. Golf media house, Flushing It, summed up his statement in an X post they shared on July 23. The post featured an image of O'Neil attending the press conference before the upcoming LIV UK event.The caption of the post read:&quot;LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil just said that their contract revenue from financial partnerships has gone up by 10x year over year!&quot;LIV Golf's most significant deal is with HSBC, which also sponsors the league's 14-event season and the Crushers and the Majestic GC teams. Another big partnership LIV Golf holds is with ROSHN Group, which is a real estate developer company based in Saudi Arabia. Other notable financial partnerships of LIV Golf are with Salesforce, PING, Aramco, Madden, Riyadh Air, and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).Broadcast-wise, LIV has secured UK coverage on ITVX, with select live rounds shown on ITV1 and ITV4, alongside a weekly highlights show. In the U.S., its first Fox Sports broadcast in February 2025 averaged just 40,200 viewers during the Sunday final. With that, let's explore the venue of the 2025 LIV UK.LIV Golf UK venue and schedule exploredAfter a thrilling finish at LIV Golf Valderrama in Spain, where Taylor Gooch secured a win with a total score of 8-under, the tour now shifts to Great Britain. The next event will be held from July 25 to 27 at the JCB Golf &amp; Country Club in the UK.The course, spread across 240 acres, was designed by Robin Hiseman from European Golf Design. It features some challenging holes, including the par-4 1st with water running down the left, the sharp dogleg on the 3rd that ends near a canal, and the par-3 9th that plays downhill. The final hole, the 18th, stands out for its tricky bunkering and centreline hazards that split the fairway.LIV is offering a total prize fund of $25 million, with $20 million for individual competition and $5 million for the team event. The individual champion will earn $4 million, while the team winner takes home $3 million, second place $1.5 million, and third $500,000. Jon Rahm, last year’s individual winner at JCB, and his team Legion XIII will enter as defending champions.Here’s what fans can look forward to during the three-day event:Friday, July 25• 10:00 AM, BST – Gates and fan village open• 10:30 AM, BST – Hospitality opens• 1:05 PM, BST– Shotgun start for Round 1• 5:45 PM, BST– Fan village closes• 30 minutes after play – Hospitality ends• 6:30 PM, BST – Gates closeSaturday, July 26• 10:00 AM, BST– Gates and fan village open• 10:30 AM, BST– Hospitality opens• 1:05 PM, BST– Shotgun start for Round 2• 5:45 PM, BST – Fan village closes• 6:00 PM, BST – Kygo concert at the stage• 30 minutes after play – Hospitality ends• 8:30 PM, BST– Gates closeSunday, July 27• 10:00 AM, BST– Gates and fan village open• 10:30 AM, BST– Hospitality opens• 1:05 PM, BST– Shotgun start for the final round• 5:45 PM, BST– Fan village closes• After the final putt – Podium ceremony at the 18th green• 30 minutes after play – Hospitality ends• 6:30 PM, BST – Gates close