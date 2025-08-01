  • home icon
Jena Sims gives a tour of Italy-based ‘Build-a-Bikini’ bar in her latest Instagram post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:39 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims spent part of her summer in Italy exploring the sights and sounds of the country. In her latest post, Brooks Koepka's wife showed her 336,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of a unique swimsuit shop she visited in Forte dei Marmi.

Glamour in Rose, the swimsuit shop Sims visited, offers a unique “Build-a-Bikini” experience, which allows customers to custom-create swimsuits based on their preferred style. The media influencer showed off the brand's array of options in different colors, shapes, and sizes. There were also colorful bag options to match the different bikini styles.

In the reel Jena Sims posted, she showed a short clip of herself trying on a colorful two-piece set with a purple beach cover. The reel was captioned:

"👙 Build-A-Bikini bar 👙. 📍Glamour in Rose. Forte dei Marmi, Italy.”
Last week, the media personality shared more content from her time in Italy. She posted a picturesque photo from her time in the pool, set against a backdrop of vibrant greenery. She wrote in the caption:

“Where’s Waldo?
Image via Sims&rsquo; Instagram Page/@jenamsims
Sims also shared a slide of herself enjoying a meal with her close friend Olivia Figueroa and another of herself walking in the city. This time, the caption read:

“Excellent use of free will: going to Tuscany on a tournament week 😏👋🏻”
Image via Sims&rsquo; Instagram Page/@jenamsims
The 36-year-old model went on many more adventures in Italy, including visiting a winery, getting pizza, and spending some time outdoors with Crew, her two-year-old son.

Jena Sims shared an adorable video to celebrate her son’s second birthday

Jena Sims married five-time major champion Brooks Koepka in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023. Crew turned two years old on July 27, and the mother of one shared an adorable video on Instagram to commemorate the special day.

The video showed little Crew walking around a garden and marveling at the beautiful flowers. He could be heard saying, “Wow,” as he took in the landscape, occasionally stopping to smell the flowers and appreciate nature's beauty.

The LIV Golf star’s wife wrote that the video inspired two “little reminders” from Crew on his birthday.

“Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶🏾 @bkoepka”
Image via Jena Sims&rsquo; Instagram Page/@jenamsims
Jena Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks before his due date. He was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit immediately after his birth as he required close monitoring due to health concerns.

After three weeks, Crew was discharged and allowed to go home with his parents. The American actress regularly shares updates on his health and progress with her Instagram community.

