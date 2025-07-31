LIV Golf announces it will return to Singapore in 2026

LIV Golf has announced a number of tournament locations for its 2026 season, and the circuit has decided to return to Singapore for another edition next year. On July 31, LIV's official X page broke the big news, giving some vital details regarding the tournament. Interestingly, this will be the third time LIV will host a tournament in Singapore.The tour announced in an X post that the tournament will take place from March 13 to 15, and it will be hosted at the Sentosa Golf Club on Singapore's Sentosa Island. The tour's caption also promoted the tournament, which read:&quot;LIV Golf SINGAPORE RETURNS IN 2026 🇸🇬 Unreal vibes. World-class golf. Jaw-dropping views. Singapore delivers—every time. 🎟️ Grab your tickets NOW: https://livgolfleague.tv/Singapore2026 #LIVGolf&quot;The Sentosa Golf Club was founded in 1974 by Lee Kuan Yew, the then-Prime Minister. The course features 36 championship holes divided into two 18-hole courses: Serapong and Tanjong. It also hosted the Singapore Open from 2005 until 2022 and the HSBC Women's World Championship from 2013 to 2016. Since 2023, the course has also hosted the LIV Golf Singapore tournament.Talking about the 2025 edition of this tournament, Joaquin Niemann won with a total score of 17-under par. He recorded rounds of -4, -7, and -6 to win by a margin of 5 shots. Brooks Koepka finished second in this tournament with a total score of 12-under par, including rounds of -4, -2, and -6. This shows that the course was favorable to golfers, and a competitive tournament can be expected.Apart from Singapore, LIV has opted to hold a tournament for the first time on a new continent.LIV Golf is headed to Africa in the 2026 seasonLIV Greenbrier - Day 1 - Source: GettyAmong the preparations for future LIV Golf tournaments, the tour shared that it will organize its first tournament in Africa, specifically in Johannesburg, South Africa. This tournament will take place at the Steyn City Golf Course from March 20 to 22.The tour's announcement X post read:&quot;FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ‼️ LIV Golf IS COMING TO SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 2026 will see us head to the continent of Africa for the first time 🙌 Tickets available now 📲 https://livgolfleague.tv/SA2026 #LIVGolf&quot;Talking more about the tour's future tournaments in the 2025 season. Here's a look at it:Aug 8–10: LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, IllinoisAug 15–17: LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills, IndianaAug 22–24: LIV Golf Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Michigan