Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims flaunts $3000+ "Crew approved" outfit for the 2025 US Open

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is currently at Oakmont Country Club, supporting her husband at the 2025 U.S. Open. She donned an outfit approved by her son Crew for the first round of the tournament on Thursday, June 1, and flaunted it by sharing a picture on Instagram stories.
Sims has been a popular name in the modelling industry for quite some years now. The American actress-cum-model loves to portray outfit ideas and showcase her fashion sense. At the 2025 U.S. Open, Jena Sims was spotted donning a green 3-dimensional floral mini sun dress especially.
Along with that, she carried a green and fawn-colored bag, a necklace, and Nike shoes to match the day. By sharing the links to her dress and accessories, Sims revealed details about her $3000+ outfit. Take a look at the story Jena Sims shared on Instagram:
As per the website Jena shared, her Cerelia mini sundress from ASTR The Label costs $148. The outfit check featured a rare Louis Vuitton Tyler The Creator Mini Golf Green Damier bag which costs $2500 (highest bid) on StockX. Jena Sims' Platinum Violet coloured Nike Dunk Low PRM Next Nature is registered for $75 (last sale).
Sims' U.S. Open Round 1 outfit of the day also featured a necklace. The rainbow-themed studded choker is valued at around $98 on multiple websites.
In another story, Koepka and Sims' son Crew appeared to be checking his mother's floral dress. She captioned the story, writing:
"Crew approved!"
Through her TikTok videos and Instagram reels, Sims offers tips to her fans to choose vibrant and bold dressing ideas. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Sims has styled an entire outfit based on a golf major's venue or theme.
When Jena Sims made headlines with her Masters-themed outfit
Back in April, when Brooks Koepka was eyeing for the prestigious green jacket, Sims rocked Augusta with her fashion choices. The 2025 Masters Tournament witnessed the American model sporting the theme of the major at Augusta.
On April 9, Jena Sims was spotted wearing a dark green sweater, paired with a white skirt. In one of the pictures shared on her Instagram page, Sims was carrying a green-coloured glittery purse to match with her green and white outfit. The entire theme perfectly aligned with the Masters Tournament's iconic colour combination.
Sims shared pictures from Augusta on Instagram and wrote:
"Just a little something to take the edge off."
During the build-up to the 2025 Masters, Sims showcased her excitement regarding the first golf major of the year. Before the Masters started, Sims also started the 30 days 30 outfits challenge, where she styled outfits for an entire month before the major.