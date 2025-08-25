Jena Sims sends a message as Brooks Koepka prepares for the DP World Tour

Jena Sims marked the end of Brooks Koepka’s 2025 LIV Golf campaign with a message on Instagram as he switches his focus to the DP World Tour. Koepka ended his LIV season without a win, and registered a 50th-place finish in Indianapolis (+1) earlier this month.

In the final team event at Michigan, Smash GC finished fourth after shooting 18-under, with Koepka carding a 65. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII won the LIV Golf Team Championship.

Sharing Smash GC’s post after the final LIV team event in Michigan, Sims wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“Another LIV season down...two-week “off season” then it’s on to @dpworldtour!!”

A screenshot from Jena Sims' Instagram story (via @jenamsims)

Across the LIV Golf season, Brooks Koepka had mixed results. He started with T33 in Riyadh before a strong T7 in Adelaide. After a T35 in Hong Kong, he rebounded with a runner-up finish in Singapore.

Other finishes included T18 in Miami, T30 in Mexico City, T17 in Korea, T33 in Virginia, a withdrawal in Dallas, T32 in Andalucía, T47 in the United Kingdom, T29 in Chicago, and 50th in Indianapolis. Koepka wrapped up his season ranked 31st in the LIV Golf standings.

Looking ahead, Brooks Koepka will now turn his attention to the DP World Tour, marking his next competitive appearance. He will hope to make the Team USA roster for the Ryder Cup, but will have to rely on being selected by captain Keegan Bradley.

Brooks Koepka recently revealed a special Nike collaboration

Brooks Koepka announced a new Nike collaboration on Thursday, August 21, unveiling a personalized pair of shoes created with strong family meaning. In a video, the five-time Major champion opened the box and explained the concept behind the design.

“What a sick box. It’s dedicated to my son. His whole room is decked out in space… and ironically enough, my brother’s nickname is Space too. So it kind of really ties into the whole family,” Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka’s younger brother, Chase Koepka, has entered the upcoming DP World Tour Qualifying School in England, set for September 9–12 at The Northumberland Golf Club. Chase will compete in the First Stage, and a successful run through to the Final Stage could secure him playing rights, either a HotelPlanner Tour card for 2026 or, with a top-20 finish, a full DP World Tour card.

Koepka called the project special, saying it was unique to have a shoe dedicated to his son. He also mentioned that he hopes Crew will be able to wear them soon, even joking that his son could take them to school.

“I’m sure he’ll be rocking them to school next Monday.”

He also posted about the collaboration on Instagram, writing:

“Lacing up something special this week. For my son’s love of space, my brother ‘Space,’ and a nod to Virgil. It’s bigger than the game. It’s about steps that leave a mark @nike.”

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, welcomed their first child, Crew, on July 27, 2023.

