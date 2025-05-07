Jena Sims shows off Brooks Koepka rocking Japanese brand's varsity jacket

Jena Sims posted an Instagram story featuring her husband, Brooks Koepka. He wore a varsity jacket from the Japanese brand Wacko Maria. The jacket, famous for its 'guilty parties' tagline, is a part of the brand's fall/winter 2019 collection.

Wacko Maria was founded by former J-League soccer player Atsuhiko More in 2005. He's renowned for blending the American streetwear aesthetic with Japanese craftsmanship.

Sims captioned her Instagram story:

"🌶️🔥🥵"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

On the work front, Brooks Koepka appeared at the 2025 Masters in April but missed the cut after finishing five-over-par. The five-time Major winner finished tied 45th with a +9, carding rounds of 75, 73, 76 and 75.

Koepka and Sims got married in June 2022 and welcomed their son, Crew, in July 2023. While the couple stays active on social media, they have reportedly declined participation in Netflix's full swing multiple times.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepak made it very clear that they're done with reality TV. They value their privacy and turned down the offer to return for season 3. Sims told Nikkie and Brie Garcia (via Golfweek):

"Speaking of intimacy, meaning because you guys were featured in full swing on Netflix, if they ever came to you and were like, hey, we want a reality show on you and your family, how would you be with that?"

Sims said that she didn't want her less-famous husband to handle too much public attention again. She also added that she turned down season 3 thirty times.

Jena Sims launched Hot Moms Club Capsule with BFFS & BABES

Jena Sims has teamed up with lifestyle brand BFFS&BABES for a limited edition drop.

The capsule called the 'Hot Moms Club' includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers and hats. Sims posted a series of images wearing those outfits on Instagram. They included a sunshine-yellow sweatsuit and a blue-and-green bikini. Sims captioned it:

"Hot moms wear many hats. My BFFS & BABES collab is LIVE! I'm donating 100% of my commission to @bestbuddiespb (Best Buddies in Palm Beach)."

Sims confirmed that 100% of her earnings from the collection will be donated to Best Buddies Pal Beach. It's a local branch of the international nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Additionally, the collaboration features nine teams, ranging from $30-80 in price. It includes a green trucker hat priced at $30, a pullover over sweatshirt priced at $70 and a full sweatsuit for $145. All of them are available on the BFFS7BABES website.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More