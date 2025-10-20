  • home icon
Jena Sims styles her finale look with ‘race car jeans’ at the US Grand Prix

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:28 GMT
Jena Sims
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka (Image via Getty)

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared her interesting look for a car racing event on social media. She posted a few videos on her Instagram account, where she boasts 335K followers, about her outing.

Over the weekend, she attended the US Grand Prix and garnered attention in her custom-made jeans. She wore a black top and paired it with blue denim pants that had small toy cars attached to the side.

"Y'all know I'm not going to come all the way to F1 and not bring my race car jeans. Finale outfit," she said.
Jena Sims styles her finale look with &lsquo;race car jeans&rsquo; at the US Grand Prix/@jenamsims
In another Instagram story, Jena Sims posted a hilarious video of her son Crew playing with toy cars on her pants. Sharing the story, she wrote:

"Crew man helping me park."
Jena Sims&#039;s IG story/@jenamsims
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their son Crew in July 2023. He was born six weeks ahead of the due date. Sims was pregnant for the second time this year but experienced a miscarriage in week 16.

Koepka is having some time away from the greens these days, while his wife is enjoying a good outing watching a Formula One race.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend the American Cancer Society event

While away from the greens, Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, attended the American Cancer Society event and shared glimpses of the outing in a post on Instagram last week. She shared a slew of pictures and videos of their outing along with a heartfelt caption in which she talked about the American golfer's mother’s struggles with breast cancer. She wrote:

"The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it. She fought the fight, and thank GOD she won, because I can’t imagine a world without her. The three of us had a blast supporting @si_swimsuit @hardrockholly #pinktober for @americancancersociety last night 💞 #hardrockheals"
Brooks Koepka had a decent season playing on LIV Golf in 2025. He started the outing with a T33 finish in Riyadh and then settled in T7 at the Adelaide event.

He was close to winning the Singapore event but settled in second place. Some of his notable finishes from the Saudi league are T18 in Miami, T17 in Korea, and T29 in Chicago.

He also competed in the majors but had a tough time and missed the cut in three. He was tied for 12th at the US Open, while on the DP World Tour, he settled in solo fourth at the FedEx Open de France.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

