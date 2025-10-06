'Devastated' Jena Sims opens up about her "pregnancy loss" in moving IG post

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, were recently expecting another child. However, the golf world currently remains in shock with the latest social media update Sims has shared regarding her pregnancy. The American model has suffered an unexpected pregnancy loss. Sims, 36, managed to share the heartbreaking news with her fans today via an Instagram post. The social media influencer shared pictures of the expected child's scanned image, the celebratory cake and some happy moments with Crew. Jena Sims also shared a note. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that her and Koepka's baby's heartbeat stopped at 16 weeks. She further admitted how devastating the whole thing is for the parents. However, Jena Sims also revealed that she and Koepka are hoping to let Crew have a sibling 'one day'. She wrote:&quot;Trigger Warning: Pregnancy Loss and Infertility... At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby's heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.&quot;However, Jena Sims also penned down an encouraging message for anyone who might be suffering from the same heartbreak. The model wrote in the caption:&quot;...these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women's reproductive health. If you're experiencing or have experienced pregnancy loss or infertility, please know you are not alone...&quot;Take a look at what Jena Sims shared on her Instagram today: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims and Koepka met each other back in 2015 when the golfer was competing in the Masters. Although the duo met, they did not share anything about their relationship till 2017. Following Koepka's 2017 US Open win, Jena Sims was publicly spotted beside the professional golfer. The couple got engaged in 2021 and got married the next year in Turks and Caicos.A year after their marriage, the five-time major champion and Jena Sims welcomed their first child together. On July 27, 2023, Crew Sims Koepka was born. Sims and Koepka often share pictures and videos with their child on social media. Although Crew's presence is a joy in their lives, Sims and Koepka had to go through immense hardships during their first child's birth.