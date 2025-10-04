$200M-worth pop icon’s Scottish fans incites a three-word reaction from Jena Sims

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, are currently in Scotland as the golfer competes in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Today, the social media influencer and model has also shared a series of snaps from her outing.
Apart from being at the tournament venue, Sims has been exploring the country. On Saturday, October 4, Sims was walking down the streets of Scotland when she came across a sign. It was clear that the house had Justin Bieber's fans inside. A sign on the main door of the building read:
"Justin !!! 5 Beliebers Live Here".
Jena Sims shared a picture, capturing the sign related to the $200-million-worth pop icon (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth). Besides sharing a snap, Sims had a three-word reaction to this. In the caption of her Instagram story, the American model wrote:
"College Town Vibes"
Take a look at the story Sims shared with her 334k Instagram followers today:
Jena Sims has always kept her social media fans updated with her outings. Be it on golf venues or vacations with her husband and son, Crew, Koepka's wife always shares snaps or videos from her tour. Before sharing the photo of the Bieber's fans' apartment, yesterday, Sims was spotted at the DP World Tour venue.
In one of her Instagram stories, she shared an image from the spectators' room at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Kingsbarns, Scotland. Jena Sims was spotted sitting down with a cup of tea on the table in front of her. In the distance, golfers could be seen walking on the greens.
Take a look at the photo shared by Sims on her Instagram yesterday:
Apart from her being at the spectators' stand while Koepka competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Sims did not mind stepping onto the greens herself. During one of the practice rounds, she and Crew were spotted with Koepka on the course.
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka get clicked with $250-M worth Wayne Gretzky in Scotland
Yesterday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted taking a walk with her golfer husband in the golf venue at Kingsbarns. In one of the photos, Sims and Koepka were captured with Wayne Gretzky on the greens.
The $250-million-worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) NHL legend was in attendance as son-in-law Dustin Johnson competed in the DP World Tour event. From the reshared Instagram story by Jena Sims, the trio was spotted having a laugh. Take a look:
It's worth noting that Koepka has showcased decent performance in this tournament so far. After two days at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Sims' husband has secured a 36-hole total of 8-under-par. Yesterday, Koepka shot 69 (-3) in the second round. As of now, the five-time major champ stands in the 15th spot on the tournament leaderboard.