Who is leading the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 after round 2 was suspended? Leaderboard explored

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's second round began on October 3 at St. Andrews Golf Course. While many golfers were able to finish the entire 18 holes of this round on the course, play was unexpectedly halted owing to heavy rain and severe winds. This has resulted in an incomplete round of the competition, with Richard Sterne and Robert MacIntyre currently leading the tournament.

Ad

Both golfers have finished their second round, and currently have a total score of 12 under par in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Sterne played an outstanding second round, shooting a bogey-free 5 under par with 5 birdies. Rober MacIntyre, on the other hand, played exceptionally well, too, ending his second round with a total score of 6 under par, including 1 bogey and 7 birdies.

According to reports, the St. Andrews golf course may be experiencing waterlogging as a result of the heavy rain, which was one of the reasons for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's second round cancellation. Furthermore, the round is expected to continue the next day, but an official announcement has yet to be made.

Ad

Trending

How does the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard look after Round 2 was suspended?

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

So far, the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has proven to be extremely competitive. The tournament's leaderboard is rather tight, with several golfers tied for a lot of positions.

Ad

Talking more about the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's leaderboard, here's how it looks (top 77):

T1: Robert MacIntyre (−12)

T1: Richard Sterne (−12)

3: Louis Oosthuizen (−11)

T4: Tapio Pulkkanen (−10)

T4: Tom Vaillant (−10)

T4: Freddy Schott (−10)

T4: Scott Jamieson (−10)

T4: Joel Girrbach (−10)

T4: Ding Wenyi (−10)

T4: Mikael Lindberg (−10)

T4: Tom McKibbin (−10) (thru 17 holes)

T4: Ryan Brehm (−10) (thru 16 holes)

T13: Guido Migliozzi (−9)

T13: Darius Van Driel (−9)

T15: Joakim Lagergren (−8)

T15: Kristoffer Reitan (−8)

T15: Andrea Pavan (−8)

T15: Matt Fitzpatrick (−8)

T15: Herman Loubser (−8) (thru 17 holes)

T15: Jacob Skov Olesen (−8) (thru 15 holes)

T15: Grant Forrest (−8) (thru 15 holes)

T15: Brooks Koepka (−8) (thru 15 holes)

T23: Tyrrell Hatton (−7)

T23: Matthias Schwab (−7)

T23: George Coetzee (−7)

T23: Tommy Fleetwood (−7)

T23: Ben Schmidt (−7)

T23: John Parry (−7)

T23: Jack Senior (−7)

T23: Jeong Weon Ko (−7)

T23: Bubba Watson (−7)

T23: Zander Lombard (−7)

T23: Jorge Campillo (−7)

T23: Ricardo Gouveia (−7)

T23: Todd Clements (−7) (thru 16 holes)

T36: Francesco Laporta (-6)

T36: Conor Purcell (-6)

T36: Fabrizio Zanotti (-6)

T36: Alejandro Del Rey (-6)

T36: Angel Ayora (-6)

T36: Matthew Jordan (-6) (thru 17 holes)

T36: Ross Fisher (-6) (thru 16 holes)

T43: David Puig (-5)

T43: Thomas Pieters (-5)

T43: Marcus Armitage (-5)

T43: Deon Germishuys (-5)

T43: Jeff Winther (-5)

T43: Jordan Smith (-5)

T43: Caleb Surratt (-5)

T44: Patrick Reed (-5)

T43: Nathan Kimsey (-5)

T43: Jonathan Broomhead (-5)

T43: Nicolai von Dellingshausen (-5)

T43: David Ravetto (-5)

T43: Richie Ramsay (-5)

T43: Troy Merritt (-5) (thru 16 holes)

T43: Richard Mansell (-5) (thru 13 holes)

T58: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-4)

T58: Calum Hill (-4)

T58: Matthew Southgate (-4)

T58: Matt Jones (-4)

T58: Eddie Pepperell (-4)

T58: Jayden Schaper (-4)

T58: Padraig Harrington (-4)

T58: Daniel Young (-4)

T58: Harrison Crowe (-4)

T58: Angel Hidalgo (-4)

T58: Ian Snyman (-4)

T58: Nikhil Rama (-4)

T58: Benjamin Hebert (-4)

T58: Ewen Ferguson (-4)

T58: Connor Syme (-4) (thru 17 holes)

T58: Shubhankar Sharma (-4) (thru 16 holes)

T58: Dan Bradbury (-4) (thru 15 holes)

T58: Dylan Naidoo (-4) (thru 15 holes)

T58: Martin Kaymer (-4) (thru 15 holes)

T77: Dustin Johnson (-3) (thru 36 holes)

T77: Taichi Kho (-3)

T77: Wilco Nienaber (-3)

T77: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-3)

T77: Callum Shinkwin (-3)

T77: Jens Dantorp (-3)

T77: Oliver Wilson (-3)

T77: Brandon Stone (-3)

T77: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-3)

T77: Manuel Elvira (-3) (thru 17 holes)

T77: Danny Willett (-3) (thru 16 holes)

T77: Marcus Kinhult (-3) (thru 16 holes)

T77: Frederic Lacroix (-3) (thru 16 holes)

T77: Kazuma Kobori (-3) (thru 15 holes)

T77: Harry Hall (-3) (thru 15 holes)

T77: Jordan Gumberg (-3) (thru 14 holes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More