WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood enjoys playing golf with son at the Old Course after Ryder Cup win

Tommy Fleetwood competed in the recently concluded Ryder Cup and helped Team Europe defend its title at Bethpage Black Course. Following the conclusion of the biennial tournament, he spent some father-son time on the course ahead of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.Fleetwood bonded with his eight-year-old son during a game of golf at the Old Course. In a video shared by Flushing It Golf, the seven-time DP World Tour winner was captured standing cross-legged as his son took a shot on the course. He also cheered the young golfer on when he made a putt.The English golfer was clad in all-black golf attire. Meanwhile, his son wore a two-toned Ryder Cup-themed jacket from the recently concluded tournament.The video was captioned:“Tommy Fleetwood played the Old Course today with his son Frankie, who celebrated his birthday at the weekend. Frankie was still wearing his Ryder Cup Europe jacket too.”Watch the video here:Frankie was born to Fleetwood and his wife, Clare, in September 2017. The one-time PGA Tour winner announced the birth of his son with a post on X that read:“The most beautiful and proud moment of my life! Franklin Fleetwood born at 12.33 on 28/9/17 at 7 pounds 6 ounces.”Fleetwood’s wife also shared the happy news with a picture of the English golfer holding their son. He later acknowledged the picture by reposting it and thanking Clare for being his “hero” and “best friend.”Notably, Tommy Fleetwood is also a stepfather to Clare’s two sons, Oscar Craig and Murray Craig. Oscar and Murray were born to Clare and her ex-husband, Andy Craig, in the early 2000s.“The bus ride is a really good one” - Tommy Fleetwood shares his favorite Ryder Cup celebratory momentsTeam Europe defeated Team USA in the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup with a decisive 15 - 13. Following their iconic victory, the European players celebrated by singing and cheering during their bus ride from Bethpage Black.Tommy Fleetwood reflected on the victory during a press conference at St. Andrews. He noted that he enjoyed the celebrations on the bus and also enjoyed lifting the trophy.“I mean, the bus ride is a really good one. I think holding the trophy up at the end altogether when we finally had done what we came there to do, I think it felt so satisfying. Felt like you go through a lot together that week,” he said.The Southport native acknowledged that he was nervous throughout the tournament and was finally glad to be able to lift the trophy up in front of fans during the trophy presentation. He fondly looked back on the memory and said that it's one he’ll “remember the most.