Tommy Fleetwood names his pick for Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain should Luke Donald not continue

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup concluded its final round on Sunday, and the Europeans maintained their title as winners under the captaincy of Luke Donald. Following the sensational victory, Tommy Fleetwood named some players who could captain Team Europe in 2027 should Donald opt out of being a captain for a third time.

Fleetwood was interviewed during a press conference at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland, on Wednesday, October 1. During the interview, a reporter asked him to share his thoughts on players who could captain Team Europe in the next Ryder Cup.

The English golfer noted that Luke Donald has “earned the right” to decide whether or not he wants to return as captain in 2027. He also mentioned Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari as possible picks to captain Team Europe at Adare Manor.

“Yeah, we'll see what happens. I think the ball is probably in Luke's court, and I think he's earned that. Justin is going to be playing in the Ryder Cup when he's 102 years old, maybe. Like we might have to wait a while for Justin to be a captain,” he said.

Should Donald decide to opt out of leading Team Europe in the next Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood does not doubt his team’s ability to continue dominating. Speaking on this, he said:

“Whether it's Luke or anybody else, I think we have an amazing blueprint as Team Europe, and I think we have amazing captains lying in wait that will do an amazing job. We'll see where we go in the future. But I think we are in good hands for a long time.”

Tommy Fleetwood’s appearance in the 2025 Ryder Cup marked his fourth time competing in the biennial event. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, when he helped Team Europe lift the trophy after defeating Team USA 17.5 - 10.5. He also competed in the tournament in 2021 and 2023.

“It felt so satisfying” - Tommy Fleetwood on winning the 2025 Ryder Cup

After Team Europe’s beautiful performance at Bethpage Black, the golfers enjoyed a bus ride home filled with celebrations and singing. During the previously mentioned press conference at St. Andrews, Tommy Fleetwood spoke about how it felt to win the tournament and touched on the exciting celebratory bus ride.

“I mean, the bus ride is a really good one. I think holding the trophy up at the end altogether when we finally had done what we came there to do, I think it felt so satisfying. Felt like you go through a lot together that week,” he said.

Team Europe put up a dominating performance at Bethpage Black over the first two days of the Ryder Cup. Team US attempted to make a last-minute come-back on Sunday, but the Europeans ultimately defeated them 15 - 13.

