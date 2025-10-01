Matt Fitzpatrick slams PGA chief for 'bitterness' during trophy presentation at Bethpage

Last week at Bethpage Black, Matt Fitzpatrick was playing the fourth Ryder Cup of his career. Although his European squad ended up winning the Ryder Cup, Fitzpatrick had some things to get off his chest regarding the presentation ceremony.

Ad

The 2022 US Open winner recently had a session with the media where he did not shy away from pointing fingers at Don Rea. While talking about the President of the PGA of America, Fitzpatrick claimed that he and the team felt 'bitterness' from Rea during the trophy presentation.

Matt Fitzpatrick also claimed that he could feel it while shaking hands with Rea. The golfer said (as quoted by Sky Sports Golf):

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to speak for everyone, but we felt a bit of bitterness during the trophy presentation and handshake... Me and Rosie [Justin Rose] looked at each other thinking the congratulations didn't feel very heartfelt. He said we only retained it, but actually, we won it."

Matt Fitzpatrick and his teammates had to play amid a raucous US crowd. As the competition on US soil got tougher, the American crowd at the venue did not mind directing insults and taunts at the Europeans. The situation at Bethpage worsened in a way that more security had to be deployed, while a fan conduct warning flashed on the screen.

Ad

It's worth noting that Matt Fitzpatrick's claims come along with Rea and Keegan Bradley's comments about the US crowd. Both of them recently claimed that the Americans at the Ryder Cup venue did not cross any line. In fact, Bradley even claimed that every one present at the venue was 'passionate' fans.

Matt Fitzpatrick slams PGA of America Chief Don Rea over his take regarding fan behavior at Bethpage Black

The nine-time DP World Tour winner did not hold back from criticising the President of the PGA of America. After Rea compared US fans with European fans, Fitzpatrick pointed out the difference between them. In his statement, Matt Fitzpatrick also claimed that Rea was not there at Marco Simone (as quoted by Sky Sports Golf):

Ad

"What makes European fans stand out is the creativity, the chants - not just shouting random obscenities. What the PGA of America guy said about it being the same in Rome - he clearly wasn't there."

Fitzpatrick also claimed that either Rea was probably not present at Rome (2023 Ryder Cup), or he was listening to 'something else'.

"Either he wasn't there or he was listening to something else, because it was never like that. It's always been playful, just banter. The interview with the PGA guy saying it was the same in Rome. That's pretty offensive to European fans."

Fitzpatrick was not the only European who pointed fingers at the PGA of America chief or Keegan Bradley. Recently, Tyrrell Hatton, who played alongside the European squad at Bethpage, revealed his disagreement with the duo's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More