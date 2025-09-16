LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton commits to DP World Tour stop this November

Tyrrell Hatton is set to play in the upcoming 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The tournament is slated for November 6 - 9 at Yas Links Golf Course, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Hatton shared a joint Instagram post with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, announcing his commitment to play in the tournament. The post’s caption read:“Three more of the world's best players have booked their spot in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, this November! Get your tickets via the link in our bio! 🔗 #ADGolfChamps #HSBCGolf #RolexSeries” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to Tyrrell Hatton, nine-time DP Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick has also committed to play in the tournament. Two-time PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre will also join them in the field.Hatton’s appearance in the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will mark his fourth stop on the DP World Tour this year excluding major championships. He first played in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, where he secured his first and only victory of the year with 15-under 273.On September 4, the 33-year-old golfer teed off in the Amgen Irish Open at the K Club. He scored 2-under 286 and tied for 42nd position with Hamish Brown, Laurie Canter, and one other golfer.Following the conclusion of the tournament, Hatton shared an Instagram post thanking the fans for their support and congratulating Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy on winning the tournament.“Always a great week in Ireland at the @irish_open, the crowds &amp; support was amazing all week. Congratulations @rorymcilroy on the win! Next stop, the @bmwpga!”Hatton’s post on Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@tyrrellhattonAfter the Amgen Irish Open, Tyrrell Hatton teed off in the BMW PGA Championship. He put up a thrilling performance at Wentworth Club, finishing with 15-under 273, which placed him in a tie for fifth place.“Obviously a very tough decision” - Tyrrell Hatton speaks on Keegan Bradley’s decision not to play in the Ryder CupTyrrell Hatton automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup this year and will represent Europe in the upcoming tournament at Bethpage Black. During a press conference at Wentworth Golf Club, the High Wycombe native spoke about Keegan Bradley’s decision to opt out of becoming a playing captain in the tournament.Hatton acknowledged that Bradley must’ve had a hard time choosing not to play at Bethpage Black in the three-day competition which kicks off next week. He also praised the US Ryder Cup captain for playing well in golf tournaments over the past few years.“It was obviously a very tough decision for him because he's played some amazing golf…he was asked to do a job to captain a team, so how he made the decision to not play is what he thought was the best way forward,” Hatton said.Tyrrell Hatton’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup will mark his fourth time playing in the tournament. He first represented Europe in the competition in 2018, when they defeated the US 17.5 - 10.5. He was also part of the European team in 2021 and then two years later, in 2023.