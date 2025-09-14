Who won the BMW PGA Championship 2025? Full leaderboard explored

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship finally concluded on Sunday, September 14. After 72 holes of play, two golfers were tied for the lead. However, following a sudden-death playoff, the DP World Tour event finally received its winner.
After the end of the final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier stood on the leader's spot. In the sudden death playoff, Saddier's first attempt resulted in a par. On the other hand, Noren secured a birdie on the par-5 playoff hole.
This helped Noren clinch this year's BMW PGA Championship. This marks the Swedish professional's twelfth victory on the DP World Tour and his second win in this flagship DP World Tour event. In the final round of this contest, Noren scored five birdies and one bogey, carding a 4 under par 68.
Following a heartbreaking defeat in the playoff, Saddier took the solo second spot in the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard. Below the Frenchman stand Patrick Reed and Aaron Rai. The golfers are currently sharing the third spot on the leaderboard with a 72-hole total of 16-under par.
The fifth spot of the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard is shared by six golfers. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Darren Fichardt, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim secured a T5 with a four-round total of 15 under par. Both Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy share the 20th spot of the leaderboard with a 12-under-par total.
2025 BMW PGA Championship full leaderboard explored
Here's a detailed view of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship leaderboard after the final round on Sunday, September 14. Take a look:
- 1 - Alex Noren (-19) (playoff win)
- 2 - Adrien Saddier (-19)
- T3 - Patrick Reed (-16)
- T3 - Aaron Rai (-16)
- T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-15)
- T5 - Viktor Hovland (-15)
- T5 - Darren Fichardt (-15)
- T5 - Ewen Ferguson (-15)
- T5 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-15)
- T5 - Si Woo Kim (-15)
- T11 - Min Woo Lee (-14)
- T11 - Tom McKibbin (-14)
- T13 - Harry Hall (-13)
- T13 - Oliver Lindell (-13)
- T13 - Adrian Otaegui (-13)
- T13 - Martin Couvra (-13)
- T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-13)
- T13 - Marco Penge (-13)
- T13 - Jon Rahm (-13)
- T20 - Joaquin Niemann (-12)
- T20 - Ludvig Aberg (-12)
- T20 - Rasmus Neergard-Petersen (-12)
- T20 - Rory McIlroy (-12)
- T24 - Guido Migliozzi (-11)
- T24 - Kristoffer Reitan (-11)
- T24 - Francesco Laporta (-11)
- T24 - Erik van Rooyen (-11)
- T24 - Darius Van Driel (-11)
- T24 - Jordan Smith (-11)
- T24 - Sean Crocker (-11)
- T31 - Tom Vaillant (-10)
- T31 - Elvis Smylie (-10)
- T31 - Antoine Rozner (-10)
- T31 - Connor Syme (-10)
- T31 - Johannes Veermann (-10)
- T31 - Pablo Larrazábal (-10)
- T31 - Dan Bradbury (-10)
- T38 - Richie Ramsay (-9)
- T38 - Brandon Stone (-9)
- T38 - Eugenio Chacarra (-9)
- T38 - Dylan Naidoo (-9)
- T38 - Ryan Gerard (-9)
- T38 - Adam Scott (-9)
- T38 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9)
- T38 - Casey Jarvis (-9)
- T46 - Matt Wallace (-8)
- T46 - Laurie Canter (-8)
- T46 - Shane Lowry (-8)
- T46 - Kazuma Kobori (-8)
- T46 - Ryan Fox (-8)
- T46 - Thomas Detry (-8)
- T46 - Tommy Fleetwood (-8)
- T46 - Angel Hidalgo (-8)
- T54 - Yuto Katsuragawa (-7)
- T54 - Joakim Lagergren (-7)
- T54 - Angel Ayora (-7)
- T54 - Ricardo Gouveia (-7)
- T54 - Shaun Norris (-7)
- T54 - Yannik Paul (-7)
- T54 - Daniel Hillier (-7)
- T61 - Justin Rose (-6)
- T61 - David Ravetto (-6)
- T63 - Sam Bairstow (-5)
- T63 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5)
- T63 - Joost Luiten (-5)
- T66 - Thomas Pieters (-4)
- T66 - Danny Willett (-4)
- T66 - Jeff Winther (-4)
- T66 - Fabrizio Zanotti (-4)
- T70 - Jorge Campillo (-3)
- T70 - Jacques Kruyswijk (-3)
- T70 - Haotong Li (-3)
- 73 - Jeong Weon Ko (-2)