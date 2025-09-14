“It's so much fun” - Ryder Cup vice captain Alex Noren takes charge at BMW PGA Championship

European Ryder Cup vice captain Alex Noren found form at the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday. The Swede, playing in unpredictable weather at Wentworth Golf Club, shared the lead with Adrien Saddier. For the unversed, the European hero caught the lead despite the Frenchman shooting a seven-under 65 to finish at 15 under.Noren closed his six-under-par round with an eagle at the 18th. Interestingly, he sat two shots clear of Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman impressed on Friday by carding a 64, the best round of the day at Wentworth. Speaking up after his round, the 43-year-old dubbed it ‘so much fun’ and stated that he will work better for even better result on Sunday. His comment came while leading the field stacked with players set to tee up at the Ryder Cup under him in September.For the unversed, Noren won the BMW PGA Championship in 2017 from a similar position. The 11-time European Tour winner shot a 62 in the final round to beat Francesco Molinari by two strokes.Replying to a media query on his ‘chance to win a big championship’ on Sunday, Alex Noren said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, it's going to be so much fun. I love this. I'm going to work a little bit with my coach now and pick out a few shots that I didn't feel comfortable over and do some putting stuff, and just get prepared for tomorrow with a clear mind what to do. It's so much fun, yeah.”Noren clinched the shared lead after early leader Hideki Matsuyama collapsed to a four-over 76 on Saturday. Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg all struggled on day three while their vice-captain outscored them to climb up the leaderboard.Alex Noren’s season so farAlex Noren is currently a favorite to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. For the unversed, the Swede entered the DP World Tour event on the back of a shaky season. The veteran golfer struggled on the PGA Tour with mid-pack finishes at the Truist Championship, PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament, early in the year. He followed it up with missed cuts at RBC Canadian Open, Rocket Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.However, Noren managed to turn his form around with a T7 at the 3M Open. He impressed by finishing T3 at the Wyndham Championship. He kept the form going on the DP World Tour, winning the Betfred British Masters. However, he failed to make the cut at the Omega European Masters the following weekend. Now, the Ryder Cup vice captain is leading the Wentworth event alongside Adrien Saddier with one round to go.Listed below is the breakdown of Alex Noren’s season so far:Truist Championship – T51 (279, −1)PGA Championship – T17 (281, −3)the Memorial Tournament – T39 (295, +7)RBC Canadian Open – Missed Cut (138, −2)Travelers Championship – T30 (276, −4)Rocket Classic – Missed Cut (141, −3)Genesis Scottish Open – Missed Cut (141, +1)3M Open – T7 (265, −19)Wyndham Championship – T3 (265, −15)Betfred British Masters – 1st (272, −16)Omega European Masters – Missed Cut (138, −2)More details on Alex Noren’s performance will be updated as the BMW PGA Championship progresses.