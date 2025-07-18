"At that point, everything changed" – Matt Fitzpatrick reveals turnaround after hitting lowest point of his career this year

Two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick is competing in the 2025 Open Championship and has taken a share of an early lead. Following a great performance in his first round, he revealed that he hit the lowest point in his career this year but soon made a turnaround.

In March, Fitzpatrick competed in the Players Championship and missed the cut after scoring 6-over 150. During his post-round press conference at Royal Portrush, he revealed that his performance at TPC Sawgrass was a low point for him.

The Sheffield-born golfer’s turning point came at the 2025 RBC Heritage when he met with trainers who helped him to adjust his swing based on his body type. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“No [the Players Championship], that's the lowest I've been, I felt, in my career. Statistically it could be the worst, as well, run that I've played as well. Yeah, I just didn't feel good or know where it was going.”

“Yeah, RBC, that's when I saw Mark for the first time, and kind of with advice from my trainers Andrew and Luke, it was on how like my body is, like I have really long arms, so that's got to be factored in in what we're working on. At that point, kind of everything changed, with my approach play anyway,” he added.

Matt Fitzpatrick revealed that he has made several changes to his team since 2022, all in the interest of getting better as a golfer. He now attributes the improvement in his form to a “team effort” and a combination of several other factors.

The 30-year-old golfer fired one bogey, three birdies, and a phenomenal eagle in his first round at the last major tournament of the year. He carded a 4-under 67 and is tied for first place with Harris English, Jacob Skov Olesen, and two other golfers.

Has Matt Fitzpatrick won a major tournament before?

Matt Fitzpatrick’s maiden PGA Tour title was a remarkable victory in the 2022 US Open. So far, it remains his first and only major championship victory.

The 2022 US Open was held at the Country Club in Boston, and Fitzpatrick slowly made his way up the leaderboard, climbing into contention on moving day. He charged into his final round tied for first place and finally claimed the victory after beating Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

The English golfer fired five birdies and three bogeys in his final round at the country club. He carded 6-under 274 to clinch the title, while Scheffler and Zalatoris scored 5-under 275.

Matt Fitzpatrick tied for fifth place in the 2022 PGA Championship and seventh in the 2016 Masters Tournament. His best performance in the Open Championship is a tie for 20th, which was recorded in 2019.

