  • Luke Donald reveals Team Europe’s theme of the week after Ryder Cup win - “Wasn't an impossible task”

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:36 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Luke Donald with team Europe at Ryder Cup 2025 (Image via Imagn)

President Donald Trump dubbed European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald a ‘great leader.’ The comment was made when the politician first met the Englishman on Friday during the opening round of the 45th edition of the event at Bethpage. Interestingly, the 47-year-old golfer went onto lead his side to victory in New York and solidified the remark made by the US leader.

Europe clinched the Ryder Cup trophy with a final score of 15-13. Following this, the winning skipper came out to reveal that the task was ‘difficult’ but added it wasn’t ‘impossible.’ Notably, the PGA Tour star revealed that his side’s ‘theme of the week’ was to ‘try and win the prestigious contest for a fifth time away.’ Donald reiterated that the theme was visible in his side’s practice shirts that carried designs inspired by the Europeans’ away wins from 1987, '95, '04 and 2012.

Furthermore, the captain detailed that his job was to give his players ‘reasons to make them believe’ and thus, he went with the theme of winning on away soil.

Replying to a query about the ‘theme of the week,’ Luke Donald said during Team Europe’s winning presser, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Well, our theme was we were trying to win for a fifth time away. We talked about it at the beginning of the week. The practice shirts were based off the wins we had already had away: '87, '95, '04, 2012. Everything we did was sort of centered around that, and to make the guys feel that we had done it quite often. In ten Ryder Cups since '83, we had won four of them and we had come damn close three other times…
This wasn't an impossible task. We knew it was going to be difficult. We wanted to inspire them to know it could be done… My job, again, is to give them the reasons to make them believe that they can win. So that was really our theme.”
Luke Donald lauds Team USA at Ryder Cup

Luke Donald made history on Sunday with his side’s 15-13 win at Bethpage. The Englishman, who first won as a captain in Rome in 2023, joined Tony Jacklin (1985, 1987) as the only European Ryder Cup Captain to win home and away. However, the five-time PGA Tour winner stayed grounded and used the opportunity to laud his rival skipper Keegan Bradley for the game.

Donald paid due respect to his rivals and lauded the fight brought by the Americans in New York.

Luke Donald said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's been the most stressful 12 hours in my life. Shout-out to the Americans, Keegan, his captaincy. I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them. But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys…”

For the unversed, Donald’s European side finished 16 ½ - 11 ½ at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy in 2023 to clinch his first-ever Ryder Cup title. Having won his second trophy, European players, including Jon Rahm, are now backing the Englishman for a third consecutive captaincy term.

