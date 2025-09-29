"Yes, I'm watching" - Donald Trump responds to Rory McIlroy and European team's mocking call during Ryder Cup celebration

US President Donald Trump responded to a viral video of the European team featuring Rory McIlroy's celebration after winning the Ryder Cup. Team Europe retained their title at the biennial tournament, which wrapped up with the finale on Sunday, September 28.It was the first time since 2012 that the European team won on foreign soil. They were dominant throughout the week and successfully defended the title. Following the win, Rory McIlroy and his teammates made a video hilariously singing:&quot;Are you watching Donald Trump?&quot;The US President responded to the video by sharing a post on his Truth Social at 9:41 p.m. EST. He wrote:&quot;Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!&quot;Commentary Donald J. Trump posts from Truth Social shared a video of the Europe team celebration and Trump’s reply on its X (formerly Twitter) account.Check the video below:Rory McIlroy had an amazing performance this week at the Ryder Cup. He won three games for his team, and one resulted in a tie. McIlroy gained four points in the last edition of the tournament to help the European team win in Italy, and continued the amazing performance this year as well.For the first day matchups, he was paired with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood, and they defeated Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&amp;4. However, his second matchup in the fourball, in a team with Shane Lowry against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, resulted in a tie.McIlroy and Fleetwood also won their Saturday foursome game against Morikawa and English, and then the Northern Irish golfer also won the Saturday fourball against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, while playing in a team with Shane Lowry. Even though he lost to Scottie Scheffler in the Sunday singles, the Europe team still won the prestigious tournament.Rory McIlroy opens up about abusive behavior of fans at the Ryder CupDuring the Saturday matchups, a U.S. fan reportedly threw a beer can at Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll. She was there to cheer for him during the afternoon game.After the conclusion of the tournament, McIlroy opened up about the abusive behavior of the fans. He said (via The Guardian):&quot;I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette.&quot;&quot;It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable,&quot; he added.The Europe team took the early lead in the game at the Bethpage Black Course. They had three points after the first-day matchups, which was increased to seven after the Saturday games. Although they struggled on Sunday, they successfully defended their title, making it their ninth win in the last 12 editions.