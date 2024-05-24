Jena Sims tries her hand at Golf during vacation with LIV star Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims are enjoying a vacation in the Maldives after the LIV Golf star played in the PGA Championship. The trip included a visit to a local golf club.

Jena Sims shared on her Instagram stories several images of her and Koepka playing golf in the Maldives. The images were posted on Thursday, May 23.

Jena Sims (Image via Instagram @jenasims).

In the images, Koepka can also be seen playing a round of golf. Meanwhile, Jena Sims can be seen sitting on a golf cart and doing a driver's swing in one of the pictures.

The image in which she is seen executing a swing is accompanied by the following text:

"I should be able to make contact by next par 3 contest"

As for the image in which she is sitting on the golf cart, Jena Sims accompanied it with the following text:

"POV: Caddie off duty"

In the days prior to this vacation trip, Koepka played the 2024 PGA Championship, which he entered as the defending champion. Koepka finished T26 with a score of 9 under.

Sims also had a busy few days, as she attended the launch of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, for which she posed as a model. The event took place in Hollywood, Florida, and was attended by several women associated with the sport in one way or another.

Jena Sims in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The 2024 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was dedicated to the publication's 60th anniversary. For that reason, the issue featured 52 models who had left their mark on the magazine's history.

One of them was Sims, who was the only other model linked to golf, in addition to the renowned Paige Spiranac. Sims did her photo shoot in Mexico, and wore several swimsuit models.

The designs modeled by Sims moved in the range of brown tones. She wore designs by Mikoh, Matthew Bruch, Staud, Johanna Ortiz Vacation and Andi Bagus among others. She paired them with jewelry from Johanna Ortiz Vacation, Island Swim and Soko, among others. Sims posed in a beach setting, both under coconut trees in the sand and aboard a yacht.

Sims had debuted in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, when she posed seven months pregnant. A few weeks later she welcomed her first child from her marriage to Koepka.

Prior to her marriage to Koepka, Sims had a career as an actress and model. She appeared in films such as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), 3-Headed Shark Attack (2015), Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017), and American Beach House (2015). In 2007, she won the Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant.

Currently, Sims runs the non-profit organization HBBQs, Inc. which is dedicated to creating opportunities for children battling cancer to participate in the annual Pageant of Hope event.