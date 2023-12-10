Jessica Korda interviews sister Nelly and Tony Finau post-round at the Grant Thornton Invitational 

Jessica Korda is at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida as part of the television broadcasts covering the Grant Thorton Invitational. This Tuesday, December 5, she had the opportunity to interview her sister Nelly and her teammate, Tony Finau.

The "team FiNelly" was interviewed by Jessica Korda after the end of the second round of the event. Nelly Korda and Tony Finau are in second place, two strokes behind the leaders.

During the interview, the competitors spoke with Jessica Korda about their experiences in the foursomes or alternate shots format, which was used in the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational. Nelly and Tony said they felt comfortable working as a team.

"Team FiNelly" talked about their preparation for the second round and also for the third round. Tony Finau summarized the game plan as follows (via X @NellyLegion):

"Bombs, and bombs on the greens and bombs off the tee."

The Grant Thornton Invitational is the second consecutive event in which Jessica Korda has participated in supporting television broadcasts. The previous one was the CME Group Championship where also she had the opportunity to interview her sister Nelly.

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau led the Grant Thornton Invitational after the first round, which was played in a scramble format. They fell to second place after the day's foursomes. This Sunday, December 10, the third and final round is being played with the modified fourball format.

Why is Jessica Korda not playing in the Grant Thornton Invitational?

Jessica Korda was scheduled to play in the Grant Thornton Invitational teaming up with Rickie Fowler. However, she had to relinquish her spot as she is expecting her first baby.

Lexi Thompson took Jessica's place as Fowler's partner. Thompson seized the moment and scored the first ace in the history of the event, during the second round.

Jessica is five years older than her sister Nelly. She has been a member of the LPGA Tour since 2010 and has six victories at this level, all coming between 2012 and 2021.

Unlike her sister, Jessica has not managed to win a Major. But she has finished in nine Top 10s, including a runner-up finish at The Chevron Championship in 2022.

Jessica has represented the United States in three editions of the Solheim Cup (2013, 2019 and 2021) with victory in the first of them. In the last two, she shared a team with Nelly Korda, and they were even paired in three matches, of which they won two.

In May 2023, Jessica Korda announced that she was stopping her career to work on a back injury that had been affecting her for some time. She subsequently received news that she was expecting a child, which indefinitely postponed her return to the courses.