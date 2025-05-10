Veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz delivered an unexpectedly hilarious food review that left CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis speechless during their time at the 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

Ad

In a video posted on Balionis’ Instagram story, she asked Nantz for his take on a cheesesteak from Angelo’s Pizzeria, a popular Philadelphia spot. She asked:

“Angelo’s Philly cheesesteak. What’s the review, Jim?”

Nantz replied:

“This. I make my living with my words. There are no words.”

Balionis said:

“Wow! Speechless!”

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story on May 10, 2025 - Source: Instagram@balionis

Balionis captioned the clip, which was later reposted by the official Instagram handle of Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly:

Ad

Trending

“cheesesteak review? 10000/10”

Amanda Balionis is currently in Philadelphia covering the 2025 Truist Championship.

Amanda Balionis previews third round at Truist Championship, calls it a 'hometown event'

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis expressed her excitement ahead of the third round of the 2025 Truist Championship, currently underway at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Balionis, who grew up near the tournament’s venue, shared a message with fans via Instagram before heading out for Saturday's broadcast. She said:

Ad

“Hey guys, about to head out for the Truist Championship from the Cricket Club in Philadelphia for the third round on CBS starting at 3 p.m. ET. I grew up not far from here, so this does feel like a hometown event.”

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story on May 10, 2025 - Source: Instagram@balionis

The 2025 Truist Championship features a stacked field, with major winners in contention. Defending champion Rory McIlroy currently sits tied for sixth alongside Nick Taylor and Tony Finau, while recent RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas is tied for fourth, sharing the spot with Hideki Matsuyama. Ireland’s Shane Lowry is currently tied for the lead at 13-under-par with Sepp Straka, while Keith Mitchell trails by one stroke at 12-under-par.

Ad

Balionis also addressed the evolving course conditions, as the weather played a role earlier in the week.

“I’m really excited because this is a signature event, which means the best players in the world are in the field this week, and the leaderboard does not disappoint. We had rain yesterday. Today, the storyline is going to be the wind.”

Ad

Round 2 saw adjusted tee times to avoid Friday’s forecasted rain. For Saturday, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy with increased wind. Daytime temperatures are around 73.4°F with wind speeds reaching 24 km/h. Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to 53.6°F, with gusts up to 22 km/h.

The third round of the Truist Championship is currently in progress, with live coverage available on CBS and other streaming platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More