  • Joaquin Niemann asks $300M-worth LIV rival for 'tips' after attempting 'crazy' shot

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 11, 2025 12:00 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Joaquin Niemann (Imae Source: Imagn)

Joaquin Niemann has asked for some golf tips from fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson. The Saudi league players have geared up to play at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama, which starts on Friday, July 11.

Ahead of the event, LIV Golf's Torque GC shared a video of Niemann taking a shot from a bunker with an overlay text saying:

"Is there a name for this crazy golf shot?"

In the caption, Niemann asked for tips from the six-time Major winner.

"@philmickelson any tips?" he wrote.
Credits: Instagram/@joaco_niemann
Phil Mickelson played a similar shot last month at the LIV Golf Virginia event. He took a wild shot at Hole 17 in the final round and ended up making a birdie.

Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), opened up about his shot in the post-round press conference. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"That was one of my better ones. It was one of my better ones. I don't know what to say because I have to aim so far left because I'm hooking it over my shoulder and trying to guess how much it's going to hook is the challenge. But it wasn't hard stopping it.
"It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook because it was soft greens and I had such an uphill lie, the ball was going to go high, but just judging how much the ball was going to come over my shoulder, that was the challenge. Even I was a little bit surprised," he added.
Phil Mickelson had a decent outing at the LIV Golf Virginia event and finished in a tie for fourth place. Meanwhile, in his last outing in Dallas, he settled in 49th place.

A look into Joaquin Niemann’s performance in 2025

Joaquin Niemann is enjoying a phenomenal season on the LIV Golf in 2025. He started the campaign at the Riyadh event with a T33 and then registered a win at the Adelaide event.

Niemann recorded four wins this season, including the Singapore event, Mexico City, and the Virginia event.

Here is a quick recap of all the events Joaquin Niemann played in 2025 on LIV Golf:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: T33 (67, 71, 73)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: 1st (67, 71, 65)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: T12 (67, 68, 66)
  • LIV Golf Singapore: 1st (67, 64, 65)
  • LIV Golf Miami: T33 (78, 72, 75)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City: 1st (68, 64, 65)
  • LIV Golf Korea: T20 (68, 71, 73)
  • LIV Golf Virginia: 1st (67, 68, 63)
  • LIV Golf Dallas: T23 (78, 66, 74)
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

