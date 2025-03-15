Joaquin Niemann cherishes wholesome 'lucky charm' from a young fan at LIV Golf Singapore: "It was special"

Joaquin Niemann had a heartfelt interaction with a young fan at the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event. The game in Singapore started with its first round on Friday, March 14. Just before the game, the Chilean golfer met a young fan named Maya and even gave him a bracelet. The two clicked some pictures together.

Ad

During the press conference at the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event on Saturday, March 15, after the second round, Niemann was asked about his little fan and their interaction. He candidly talked about the meeting, calling it "special" while also revealing the wristband she gave him.

Speaking of the meeting with the young fan, Niemann said:

"It was special. Normally on the first tee they have the little sharks where all the kids are standing on the side and one of them was trying to reach out to me because she had a wristband. Yeah, I told her to come over. Scott was there. She helped me out to bring her, and I met her. She gave me the wristband, and I will see if it's a lucky charm."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Playing with the lucky charm bracelet from the young fan, Joaquin Niemann shone with his game in Singapore, particularly in the second round. He is in contention to win the title on Sunday, March 16.

After the opening round of 4-under, Niemann had a good time on the greens on Saturday with a solid round of 7-under, bringing his total to 11-under after two rounds. He is in the lead with Dustin Johnson while heading into the finale.

Ad

Joaquin Niemann compares his two-round performance at LIV Golf Singapore

Joaquin Niemann set his eyes on the second title of the year at the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore. Previously, he seized a title at 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide, the season's second event last month.

After his two marvelous rounds of -4 and -7 in Singapore, Niemann is getting closer to another title. During the press conference on March 15, the Torque GC captain opened up about his performance this week and compared his first and second-round performances. He said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

"I felt like they were pretty similar rounds. I hit it pretty similar. I took advantage on a few tees where I was hitting driver, and on the par-5s, I really took advantage on those. But I feel like I gave away two shots on 18, the first round and the second round.

"But the main difference was my putting. My putting was on today. I made good putts during the whole day. So yeah, that kept me in the round," he added.

Ad

Joaquin Niemann has been in good form this season on LIV Golf and has previously recorded some amazing performances in the last three tournaments in 2025. He was tied for 33rd at Riyadh before winning in Adelaide and then finished T12 in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, this week, the Singapore event will conclude with its final third round on Sunday, March 16, and it would be interesting to see if Niemann can seize his second title of the season tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback