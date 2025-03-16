Joaquin Niemann downplays The Masters' significance with harsh statement

LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann commented on preparing for The Masters while speaking to the media following his victory on Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore. Sunday's win was Niemann's fourth individual victory with LIV Golf.

When asked about his preparation heading into The Masters, Niemann appeared to say that his preparations for Augusta will be no different than those for LIV Golf events.

"I mean, just keep doing the same stuff. Masters, obviously is just the first major of the year. It's just another golf tournament. Just going to work hard these next two weeks and try and be as ready as I can be," Niemann said.

Niemann played in three of the majors last year, only not qualifying for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He made the cut at all three majors, with his best finish being tied for 22nd at The Masters. He finished tied for 39th at the PGA Chmpionship and tied for 58th at The Open Championship.

Joaquin Niemann is off to a hot start after a strong 2024 season

Joaquin Niemann after winning LIV Golf Singapore (via Getty)

Joaquin Niemann is off to a very strong start in 2025, having already captured two individual wins on LIV Golf. His first win came at LIV Golf Adelaide in February. The Chilean won by three shots at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Niemann's final round seven-under-par 65 catapulted him to victory over Abraham Ancer, who was looking for his second individual LIV Golf title. Niemann finished tied for 33rd in his first LIV Golf event of the season at LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

At LIV Golf Hong Kong last week, Nieman finished tied for 12th at Hong Kong Golf Club, nine shots behind winner Sergio Garcia.

He won LIV Golf Singapore in dominant fashion, finishing five shots clear of runner-up Brooks Koepka. Niemann carded rounds of 67, 64, and 65 at the par-71 Sentosa Golf Club.

Joaquin Niemann after winning LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 (via Getty)

Niemann had a strong 2024 season, winning twice on LIV Golf and once on the DP World Tour. Niemann won his first LIV event of 2024 at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico. He defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff on the fourth playoff hole.

He captured his second LIV Golf win a month later at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Niemann finished four shots clear of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel at Royal Greens G&CC.

In five DP World Tour events, Niemann's not finished worse than tied for 23rd. He won the ISPS Handa Australian Open in December of 2023 in a playoff. At the Dubai Desert Classic in January of last year, he finished tied for fourth, four shots behind Rory McIlroy.

