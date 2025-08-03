Joaquin Niemann drops a 3-word reaction to $30M-worth Lando Norris' win at the Hungarian GP

Joaquin Niemann has been following Formula 1 for a long time. He is also friends with Lando Norris, who recently had one of the biggest wins of his career at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Niemann has shared an Instagram story on Lando Norris' victory in the race, which took place at the Hungaroring in Budapest on August 3.This was one of the biggest wins of the $30 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) F1 driver Lando Norris. Norris won the entire race by a mere +0.698 seconds. He used a new one-stop method instead of stopping twice for new tires. In this way, he gradually took the lead and won the 200th race for McLaren.Even Joaquin Niemann was enthusiastic about the race, posting a photo of his TV in which Lando Norris could be seen seated in his car after achieving the stunning victory. Niemann remarked that the race was great in the caption of his Instagram story. The caption read,&quot;What a RAAACE. @lando 👏👏&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Niemann's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @joaco_niemann)Meanwhile, Lando Norris started slowly and slid to fifth place after the first lap. Despite this slow start, Norris was able to climb the rankings in the 70-lap race thanks to his tire management. Norris is now one win away from tying Piastri for the Drivers' Championship lead. Piastri leads with 284 points, followed by Norris with 275.Joaquin Niemann and Lando Norris share mutual respect, and this is not the first time Niemann has shared an Instagram story for Norris after he has won a Grand Prix.Joaquin Niemann and Lando Norris once played golf togetherGolf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round - Source: ImagnLando Norris has played golf with some big names like Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm. During the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Niemann and Norris had some free time and played a few rounds together. Both described it as a great day, with Norris even claiming that the game made him a big fan of Niemann's LIV Golf side, Torque GC.In an interview, Lando Norris stated that the weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix made him like the team. &quot;I do after today. I’m the newest member of the Torque team,” mentioned Norris.Joaquin Niemann even joked that they could get Norris on the team if they had a position for Caddie or something open. He stated:&quot;You know, we can get you to be a caddie or reserve. I can drive your car too if you want.”Niemann even shared this moment on Instagram with a statement that said,&quot;Everyone getting on the Torqueneta, including @landonorris 🤝🏼Thank you, bro, what a great day out there.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNiemann recently clinched the LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club.